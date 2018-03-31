5 pazar kép a 129 éves Eiffel-toronyról
1889. március 31-én, vagyis 129 éve annak, hogy Párizsban befejezték az Eiffel-torony harmadik emeletét. Alig néhány héttel később, május 15-én a tornyot megnyitották a nagyközönség előtt. Az emberek odáig voltak a pazar kilátástól, valamint az „ultragyors” és teljesen újszerű hidraulikus felvonóktól is.
Bár a franciákat már megosztja az Eiffel-torony, az egyik legismertebb turistalátványosságot majdnem Barcelonában építették fel 1888-ban, ők azonban nem kértek belőle.
Így látják az Eiffel-tornyot az emberek:
