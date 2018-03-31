nlc-logo

2018. 03. 31. Árpád
Utazás
5 pazar kép a 129 éves Eiffel-toronyról
Utazás
2018. Március 31.

5 pazar kép a 129 éves Eiffel-toronyról

Néhány érdekesség és pár elképesztően pazar fotó a 129 éves Eiffel-toronyról.
NLCafé
2018. Március 31.
1889. március 31-én, vagyis 129 éve annak, hogy Párizsban befejezték az Eiffel-torony harmadik emeletét. Alig néhány héttel később, május 15-én a tornyot megnyitották a nagyközönség előtt. Az emberek odáig voltak a pazar kilátástól, valamint az „ultragyors” és teljesen újszerű hidraulikus felvonóktól is.

Bár a franciákat már megosztja az Eiffel-torony, az egyik legismertebb turistalátványosságot majdnem Barcelonában építették fel 1888-ban, ők azonban nem kértek belőle.

Így látják az Eiffel-tornyot az emberek:

"I often think that the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day" -Vincent Van Gogh 🌌🗼

Britian Roos (@britianbroos) által megosztott bejegyzés,

#eiffel #paris #france #landmark #famousplaces #europe #ilmaniacs #travelphotography #travellers #throwback #eiffeltower #perancis #citylandmark

Ilma (@ilmayani.nasution) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Morning Paris 🌤 To view our completed works n packages: 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 www.superoneye.com ———————— 💝Please bookmark us 💝 ———————— Available all year long in 📍Paris HK photographers 🙋🏻‍♂️Cedric and On🙋🏻 We speak: 🇭🇰🇹🇼🇨🇳🇬🇧🇫🇷 ———————— Cooperation & reservation 📸 DM 📲 @superoneye_photography ———————— . . . . . #파리 #Париж #巴黎 #Paris #travelwedding #paristrip #eiffeltower #engagementphotographerparis #loveparis #hkcouple #hkig #hklovers #hklove #iloveparis #ilovehk #parisphoto #topparispicture #weddinginparis #visitparis #sunrise #monamour #parisig #photographerinparis #couplegoals #lovergoals #海外婚禮 #巴黎婚紗照 #巴黎婚紗攝影 #superon_巴黎合作婚紗店款 #superon_trocadéro

Superoneye Photography Paris (@superoneye_photography) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Címkék: Párizs Eiffel-torony

