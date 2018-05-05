nlc-logo

2018. 05. 05. Györgyi
TV-sztárok
Újraalkotta a plus size modell Kim Kardashian parfümreklámját
TV-sztárok
2018. Május 05.

Újraalkotta a plus size modell Kim Kardashian parfümreklámját

A reklám újraalkotásával a testről alkotott társadalmi párbeszédre szerette volna felhívni a figyelmet a plus-size modell.
NLCafé
2018. Május 05.
f Ajánlom

Kim Kardashian új KKW Body parfümjét saját testét mintázó, viaszba öntött üvegben dobta piacra nemrég, ami felhívta egy testpozitív szemléletű aktivista és plus-size modell figyelmét. Carmen Rene-t az eset arra késztette, hogy saját testével újraalkossa a reklámot, ezzel is hadat üzenve a tökéletes testet promotáló reklámoknak és szépségideálnak.

One of these bodies, a large part of our society will deem as “perfect”. My body is empowered by the opportunity to share a different reality. PERFECT: “having all the required or desirable elements, qualities, or characteristics; as good as it is possible to be.” Stop striving to be perfect because guess what, you are there! What a beautiful definition 💕. Today, at this very moment my body is as good as it possibly can be. I can’t change it today, and tomorrow it may be different, it will still be perfect. There is no body better than the next. There is no one body that is “perfect”. There is your body, unique, worthy, desirable and perfect. All body’s are good bodies ❤️ . . #everyBodyBeautiful #unique #bodylove #embraceyourbody #perfectbody #worthybody #beunique #eatthecaketoo #carmenrene #bbwlove #bodyconfidence #loveyourbody #bodypositive #plusisequal #normalizenudity #getoverit #kkwbeauty @kimkardashian #stretchmarks #stretchmarksarebeautiful #zebrastripes

Carmen Rene (@eatthecaketoo) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Today is the day! At 12pm PST KKW BODY is available on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM Juicy Peach, Jasmine, Golden Amber are just some of the notes

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) által megosztott bejegyzés,

„Folyamatosan körülvesz minket egy bizonyos elképzelés, milyen is (legyen) a tökéletes test. Szerintem pedig minden test tökéletes. Ez nem verseny, hanem lehetőség, felhívhatod mások figyelmét arra, hogy tested méltó az elfogadásra, és úgy gyönyörű, ahogy van” – mondta Rene a Yahoo Lifesytle-nak.

 

Kapcsolódó

Yahoo Lifestyle

Címkék: Kim Kardashian pozitív testkép aktivizmus parfüm reklám

