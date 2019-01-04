Ezeket a hipnotikus manikűrvideókat nem lehet nem bámulni

How cool is @kiaraskynails' dip powder polish? To apply, you first need to use a bond polish to the whole nail to make sure the color sticks, followed by a base coat to 3/4 of the nail. Next, dip your nail into a primer-like natural powder, then do another coat of the bond. After that, you dip your nail into the powder color of your choice and tap off the excess powder, then apply another coat of the base, and do another dip into the powder. Finally, brush on one last coat of the base and let your nails air dry. Have you dipped your fingernails into this unique manicure method? #regram #ManiMonday

