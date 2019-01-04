Ezeket a hipnotikus manikűrvideókat nem lehet nem bámulni
Lehet, hogy nem csináltatnánk csillámos, strasszokkal díszített vagy hologramos körmöket, de ez nem jelenti azt, hogy ne lenne jó bámulni azt a gondos munkát, amivel ezek elkészülnek. A sűrű körömlakk formálódása, a különböző, egzotikusnak tűnő porok és dekorációs elemek elképesztő vizuális orgiája zúdul ránk ezekből a videókból, amikkel egészen hipnotikus állapotba kerülhetünk.
Itt mindenféle porokból csinálnak manikűrt:
How cool is @kiaraskynails' dip powder polish? To apply, you first need to use a bond polish to the whole nail to make sure the color sticks, followed by a base coat to 3/4 of the nail. Next, dip your nail into a primer-like natural powder, then do another coat of the bond. After that, you dip your nail into the powder color of your choice and tap off the excess powder, then apply another coat of the base, and do another dip into the powder. Finally, brush on one last coat of the base and let your nails air dry. Have you dipped your fingernails into this unique manicure method? #regram #ManiMonday
Ebben a videóban egy retinasimogató hologramos köröm készül:
📽 Here's the video tutorial for how to apply the Mirage Powder by @whatsupnails over gel polish. 💅 Apply your chosen gel base colour, ideally black, then cure under LED lamp 💅 Apply a No Wipe Top Coat and cure. 💅 Apply liquid latex as it helps to keep the mess to a minimum! 💅 Apply a small amount of powder using a silicone tool. 💅 Rub finger over nail to get that extra smooth finish! 💅 Remove latex and brush off any excess powder. 💅 Apply final gel top coat and cure. . 🎶 Summer 2017 mash up by @songsmixed 🎶 #nails #nailpromote #naildesigns #nailitdaily #nailartclub #nailsoftheday #nailartistry #nailsartvids #prettynails #simplynotlogical #nailtutorial #nailsclip #nailartvideo #nailarttutorial #manicuresvideos #girlynailsdeluxe #nailvideos #nailart #nailstagram #nailsofinstagram #nailpolish #uknails #naildesign #nail #nailvideo #instanails #pigmentpowder #whatsupnails #presssample #ledgelpolish
Ennek a manikűrösnek aztán nem remeg a keze:
Pszichedelikus hullámzás a körmökön:
🎥 #videotutorial I used nail polishes from the new Love in the Snow collection by Kinetics/ Я использовала новые лаки Кинетикс из коллекции Love in the Snow @kineticsrussia #kineticsloveinthesnow ✨Ready, Set, Snow ✨Wrap it up! ✨Love in the Snow ✨Cold Days, Warm Hearts ✨SolarGel Top Coat **** #💅 #nails💅#naturalnails #longnails #lovenail #nailsonfleek #nailsobsession #nailsoftheday #nailporn #nailsmakeup #nailsnailsnails #nailsofig #nailsdid #nailspiration #nailsmagazine #nailstoinspire #nailsonpoint #nails #nailedit #nailgasm #prettynails #nailartclub #nailstyle
És egy szinte művészi, őszies ihletésű manikűr:
Reposting my cute 🦊 and 🍂s because I love them. Inspired by the wonderful Autumn @justagirlandhernails. Tag someone who would ❤️ these! 🍂🦊🍂🦊🍂🦊🍂 🎶What Does The Fox Say - Ylvis🎶😂 @chinaglazeofficial Street Chic @twinkled_t #00 nail art brush | 10% off site wide with my code 🍂CAMBRIA🍂 Red, yellow, black, white, and beige acrylic paint @sechenails Seche Vite and @opi_products Matte Top Coat
