0C
2019. 01. 04.
Trend
Ezeket a hipnotikus manikűrvideókat nem lehet nem bámulni
Trend
2019. Január 04.

Ezeket a hipnotikus manikűrvideókat nem lehet nem bámulni

Tök mindegy, mennyire ügyelsz a manikűrödre, ezeket a videókat csak nézni is öröm!
NLCafé
2019. Január 04.
f Ajánlom

Lehet, hogy nem csináltatnánk csillámos, strasszokkal díszített vagy hologramos körmöket, de ez nem jelenti azt, hogy ne lenne jó bámulni azt a gondos munkát, amivel ezek elkészülnek. A sűrű körömlakk formálódása, a különböző, egzotikusnak tűnő porok és dekorációs elemek elképesztő vizuális orgiája zúdul ránk ezekből a videókból, amikkel egészen hipnotikus állapotba kerülhetünk.

Itt mindenféle porokból csinálnak manikűrt:

Ebben a videóban egy retinasimogató hologramos köröm készül:

📽 Here's the video tutorial for how to apply the Mirage Powder by @whatsupnails over gel polish. 💅 Apply your chosen gel base colour, ideally black, then cure under LED lamp 💅 Apply a No Wipe Top Coat and cure. 💅 Apply liquid latex as it helps to keep the mess to a minimum! 💅 Apply a small amount of powder using a silicone tool. 💅 Rub finger over nail to get that extra smooth finish! 💅 Remove latex and brush off any excess powder. 💅 Apply final gel top coat and cure. . 🎶 Summer 2017 mash up by @songsmixed 🎶 #nails #nailpromote #naildesigns #nailitdaily #nailartclub #nailsoftheday #nailartistry #nailsartvids #prettynails #simplynotlogical #nailtutorial #nailsclip #nailartvideo #nailarttutorial #manicuresvideos #girlynailsdeluxe #nailvideos #nailart #nailstagram #nailsofinstagram #nailpolish #uknails #naildesign #nail #nailvideo #instanails #pigmentpowder #whatsupnails #presssample #ledgelpolish

A post shared by Bethany 🇬🇧 Nail art addict 💅🏻 (@bnailedtoperfection) on

Ennek a manikűrösnek aztán nem remeg a keze:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Dope or Nope? 😍 Tag your best friend.

#Fashion #Beauty (@xuoom_fashion) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Pszichedelikus hullámzás a körmökön:

És egy szinte művészi, őszies ihletésű manikűr:

 

Még több elképesztő manikűr az NLCafén:

 

HuffingtonPost

