Imádják a netezők az egykori modell őszinte Insta-fotóját
„Írhatnék baromi hosszan arról, hogy egykor ettől, ami a felvételen van, mennyire kiborultam volna, de inkább csak úgy itt hagyom, annak reményében, hogy egyszer normálisak lesznek a hibák, és hogy valaki a megfelelő időben látja majd, és tudja, hogy ő is gyönyörű annak ellenére, hogyan néz ki egy agyonvilágított próbafülkében.”
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
I could write a long ass caption and talk about how this once would have made me break down and cry but instead I’m just gonna leave it here with the intent of normalising flaws in the hopes that someone will see this at the right time and know they are beautiful too, no matter how you look in an awfully lit changeroom🌞✨ #bodyconfidence
A fenti sorokat az Australia’s Next Top Model egykori versenyzője, Taylah Roberts írta egy Instagramon közzétett fotójához, amin megmutatta a nem tökéletes, nyers valóságot egy szál fehérneműben.
Nem ez az első ilyen felvétel, amit a modell kitesz, és amiben a divatipart kritizálja. Legutóbb a Fashion Week előtt posztolt egy előtte-utána fotót, amin elmondta, a baloldali, elvileg „tökéletes” alakú képnél értéktelennek és bizonytalannak érezte magát, szomorú volt, kimerült. A jobboldalin már a gyógyulás útjára lépett.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
❗️TW❗️All I see in the photo on the left is sadness, exhaustion, insecurity and lack of worth beyond size. This is what an industry only focusing on what your outer shell looks like does to you. Especially to someone that is not supposed to be that small, I was always always fighting to stay that way. Terrified that in an instant my dreams would be ripped away from me if the number on a measuring tape had increased by half an inch. I feel blessed to have almost fully recovered from this dark place I once called home but I still get glimpses of it and it’s usually around this time of year.. Fashion week. I see past the glossy backstage images of playful smiles, toned fit bodies, the most elite of the industry and remember the 5am wake ups, your face prodded with makeup all day, on and off until your eyes are bloodshot and can’t take it anymore. Your hair is pulled, curled, straightened, gelled, brushed, broken, extensions put in then ripped out, handled like it’s not attached to a person underneath. If you don’t smoke already now is the time to contemplate it, maybe that will make me not want to eat the sweets put out whilst I stand around in a bikini, waiting to be pushed onstage in shoes that are 2 sizes too small. These are just half the physical limits you’re pushed to don’t get me started on the emotional ones. Being told “if you’re not opening or closing the show that you’re just a filler.” Feeling humiliated in a room full of models when the castings director doesn’t even bother to look up from his desk when you’ve waited in line for hours. Comparing yourself to every single other girl and racking your brain as to why you didn’t book the show that you’ve always wanted. Questioning if it was my walk, am I not pretty enough, I must not be thin enough, I’m definitely not good enough. And this is only in Australia! Where it’s deemed “not as serious,” “not as bad” and “chill in comparison to FW overseas.” I cast for couture one show season in Paris and I thank fuck I didn’t book any of those shows. Don’t get me wrong there were some highlights, some smiles and memories shared with friends but all the shit that comes with it outweighs those moments CONT.
Taylah, aki 2013-ban, 18 évesen versenyzett a Next Top Modelben, már korábban is beszélt arról, hogy étkezési zavarral küzdött akkor, amikor a divatipar nyomása alatt állt.
A modellt egyébként kizárták a versenyből, amiért rátámadt az egyik vetélytársára.
(via)
(Kiemelt kép: Instagram)