Szeretnél értesítést kapni?

Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók a böngésző beállításaiban.

Engedélyezem Nem kérem

még

Avatar
belépés
Még nincs NLC-profilod?Regisztrálj!
Bejelentkezés
Elfelejtetted a jelszavad?
hírlevél feliratkozás
A hét legizgalmasabb cikkei!
Friss sztárhírek itthonról és külföldről
Tudd meg, mit mond a horoszkópod!
Feliratkozás
regisztráció
Regisztráció
jelszó emlékeztető

Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:

  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése
regisztráció törlése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

jelszó módosítás

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése
aktiválás
keresés
Népszerű témáink

még

Trend
Trend
2019. Május 10.

Striákat villantott a csodaszép ír modell – imádják a fotóját

„Ritkán látni az Instán retusálatlan lábakat.”
Avatar
Torzsa Kata
Ajánlom

A 28 éves Rozanna Purcell modell, a 2010-es Miss Universe Írország a közelmúltban Montenegróban nyaralt, onnan osztott meg az Instagramon 265 ezer követőjével egy fotót magáról. A képen egy tál gyümölcs látható a lány ölében, de két combja, s rajtuk az egyenetlenségek ugyanúgy észrevehetők.

„Alig várom, hogy hazaérjek és elkészítsek néhány receptet – írja. – Egyébként ritkán látni az Instán retusálatlan lábakat – pedig mindenkinek vannak vénái, szőrtüszői, néha striái és esetleg hámlik is a bőre.”

Rozanna követői üdvözölték, hogy valaki az Instagram talmi világában végre még a retusálatlan, illúziómentes szépséget mutatja meg. A modell egyébként már egy hónapja is megmutatta növekedési csíkjait, akkor egy marokkói medence előtt állva fedte fel, hogy milyen sokáig gyűlölte a striák miatt a combjait.

View this post on Instagram

I'm sorry it's taken me so long on this platform to be ok with showing my insecurities . Stretch marks are something that caused me to never swim on holidays , worry about what others thought, avoid shorts, walking in front of people - u get the picture. In the past year or so I've realised that's because they aren't shared more, seen enough & more than likely edited out. Growing up I was so confused when I first got them I was like these are so cool I'm so different, learning as I hit teenage years that I shouldn't be so proud of them and in fact they were not considered beautiful through mainstream media only mentioned when there was some product claiming to ”get rid of them”. When I've posted about this before one woman mailed me such a nice message about what she tells her kids they are - ”a line for every month/ year they grow, just like a tree”. I love this and that's exactly what they are a mark of growth. After my last post I also received a tone of messages offering treatments to minimize my marks - did you even read the post 🤣 please send Dm me remedies 🙈.

A post shared by ROZ (@rozannapurcell) on

Szerintünk ezektől a szépséghibáktól csak valódibb Rozanna természetes bája.

(Yahoo)

kapcsolódó

Beszóltak a modellnek a narancsbőre miatt Pluszkilókkal szabadította fel magát a divatipar elvárásai alól a 19 éves modell
striapozitív testképmodellinstagram

még több cikk

Címlap

top

Neked. Veled. Érted.

© 2019 NLC · Central Digitális Média Kft.

Impresszum Médiaajánlat Felhasználási feltételek Adatvédelem Közönségszolgálat

A link vágólapra másolása megtörtént!

A link vágólapra
másolása sikertelen! :(