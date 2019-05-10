Striákat villantott a csodaszép ír modell – imádják a fotóját
A 28 éves Rozanna Purcell modell, a 2010-es Miss Universe Írország a közelmúltban Montenegróban nyaralt, onnan osztott meg az Instagramon 265 ezer követőjével egy fotót magáról. A képen egy tál gyümölcs látható a lány ölében, de két combja, s rajtuk az egyenetlenségek ugyanúgy észrevehetők.
„Alig várom, hogy hazaérjek és elkészítsek néhány receptet – írja. – Egyébként ritkán látni az Instán retusálatlan lábakat – pedig mindenkinek vannak vénái, szőrtüszői, néha striái és esetleg hámlik is a bőre.”
Last day in the sunshine although I think Ireland had better weather 🤣 Looking forward to getting home and cooking up some recipes. Ps. On another note it's rare to see unsmoothend legs on the gram- they have veins, hair follicles, stretch marks and sometimes tan coming off 🤨
Rozanna követői üdvözölték, hogy valaki az Instagram talmi világában végre még a retusálatlan, illúziómentes szépséget mutatja meg. A modell egyébként már egy hónapja is megmutatta növekedési csíkjait, akkor egy marokkói medence előtt állva fedte fel, hogy milyen sokáig gyűlölte a striák miatt a combjait.
I'm sorry it's taken me so long on this platform to be ok with showing my insecurities . Stretch marks are something that caused me to never swim on holidays , worry about what others thought, avoid shorts, walking in front of people - u get the picture. In the past year or so I've realised that's because they aren't shared more, seen enough & more than likely edited out. Growing up I was so confused when I first got them I was like these are so cool I'm so different, learning as I hit teenage years that I shouldn't be so proud of them and in fact they were not considered beautiful through mainstream media only mentioned when there was some product claiming to ”get rid of them”. When I've posted about this before one woman mailed me such a nice message about what she tells her kids they are - ”a line for every month/ year they grow, just like a tree”. I love this and that's exactly what they are a mark of growth. After my last post I also received a tone of messages offering treatments to minimize my marks - did you even read the post 🤣 please send Dm me remedies 🙈.
Szerintünk ezektől a szépséghibáktól csak valódibb Rozanna természetes bája.
