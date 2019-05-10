Szeretnél értesítést kapni?

még

2019. Május 10.

A popkultúra hősei elevenednek meg ennek a sminkesnek az ajkain

A Reszkessetek, betörőktől a Bohém rapszódiáig.
Torzsa Kata
Ryan Kelly sminkművész 80 ezer követője az Instagramon hétről hétre várja, hogy a fiatal nő ezúttal milyen műalkotást készít az ajkaira – sokszor a körmeit is bevonva a játékba. A popkultúra hőseit életre keltő munkák kreatívak, viccesek, és elképesztő tehetségről árulkodnak. Mutatjuk:

  1. Joker

2. Jóbarátok

3. Jason Momoa mint Aquaman

4. Keviiiiin!

5. Freddie

6. Rocky Horror Picture Show

7. Banksy

8. Nem tudsz te semmit.

View this post on Instagram

Happy GoT day!!! Which character death would upset you the most? I think I would legit have to recover if they killed off Tyrion. (No book spoilers if you know any please) @gameofthrones I used: @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede in Stone Fox (dark grey) as my base and then blended it with Jet Set (dark blue) and Little Denim Dress (vibrant teal/blue) for the Walker King’s eyes @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint Palette was used for his skin, vest/belt, and other various details. I played with a lot of texture on this look by adding Ice Crystals and using nail art fuzzies in black for Jon’s coat. For the nail art I painted the Stark Creat with acrylic paint, then cut and shaped it. #gameofthrones #jonsnow #got #fanart #lips #gameofthronesart #nyxcosmetics #liquidlipstick

A post shared by RyanKellyMUA: Lip Art (@ryankellymua) on

9. Rómeó és Júlia

10. Igazából

View this post on Instagram

“Enough. Enough now.” Name the movieeee! Dude, men’s faces are sooooo much harder than women’s faces!! This took FOREVER. And I just want to be clear, I started with an outline from a temporary tattoo transfer (that I drew) and filled/shaded it in with product... (which can sometimes even be harder than free handed lippies. I DO freehand most of my work) and I STILL struggled my butt off. I used @mehronmakeup Gold pigment and mixing fluid for the Christmas lights in the background and the Paradise Paint Palette for his face @smashboxcosmetics liquid lipstick in Tar Pit as my background I painted the nail using acrylic paint and used a fake nail much bigger than my really fingernail so that I could cut away and file the parts that would stand out (i.e. his hands and the background cards) without losing the natural shape. #lipart #loveactually #mehronmakeup #lipartist #smashboxcosmetics #christmasmakeup #liquidlipstick

A post shared by RyanKellyMUA: Lip Art (@ryankellymua) on

(Bored Panda)

