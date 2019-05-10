A popkultúra hősei elevenednek meg ennek a sminkesnek az ajkain
Ryan Kelly sminkművész 80 ezer követője az Instagramon hétről hétre várja, hogy a fiatal nő ezúttal milyen műalkotást készít az ajkaira – sokszor a körmeit is bevonva a játékba. A popkultúra hőseit életre keltő munkák kreatívak, viccesek, és elképesztő tehetségről árulkodnak. Mutatjuk:
- Joker
View this post on Instagram
Which Joker is your favorite? Guys, your clown looks are AMAZINGGG!! I can’t even believe how talented you all are. No idea how I’m supposed to choose a winner for this theme Sunday. Next week’s theme is Tim Burton and I’m SO EXCITED to see your looks. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, check my October contest calendar a few looks back and play with us!!! I used: @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint Palette (you can still use my promo code if you need to stock up!! RYAN10) @limecrimemakeup liquid eyeliner in Citreuse never fails me when I need a neon green color. So bomb #lipart #ryankellymua #31daysofhalloween #suicidesquad #joker #jaredletojoker
2. Jóbarátok
View this post on Instagram
I’ll be there for you! I used: @smashboxcosmetics liquid lipsticks in Purple Taffy @anastasiabeverlyhills lip palette for the reds, blues, whites and yellows @hardcandylife liquid Walk the Line eye liner in Black. @tartecosmetics Shape Tape concealer in Fair for the skin tone shades and to clean up around the edges #lipart #friendstvshow #smashboxcosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #norvina #hardcandylife #shapetapeconcealer
3. Jason Momoa mint Aquaman
View this post on Instagram
Anyone going to see @aquamanmovie Friday?? 🧜🏼♂️ Tag @prideofgypsies below & I’ll ghost hug you so hard! I used my go-to @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint AQ Palette for this one. And he is hand painted (freehand verses the transfers or projection) which took about 4 hours. Not that I minded staring at reference photos of Jason Momoa for hours... lol #lipart #aquaman #aquamanmovie #mehronmakeup #prideofgypsies #jasonmomoa #dccomicsart
4. Keviiiiin!
View this post on Instagram
“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.” Home Alone collab with some fiercely talented ladies! 🙌🏻 ➡️ Swipe right to check out the other looks. I used: @nyxcosmetics Liquid Liner in White as my base color and for some white highlights/snow @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette for the window, sky, and faces @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints Palette for some additional detail work and the grey background on either side of the window #lipart #homealone #yafilthyanimal #makeupforever #nyxcosmetics #mehronmakeup #christmasmakeup
5. Freddie
View this post on Instagram
Do you think @bohemianrhapsodymovie will take home any awards tonight? I have to admit, I’m pulling for this one... This look is part of an Academy Awards lip art series, exclusively created for my babes at @britandco! Click the link in my bio for the full interview with @rebeccaravee and to see the other looks! #lipart #britandco #bohemianrhapsody #queen #ramimalek #theoscars #academyawards #freddiemercury
6. Rocky Horror Picture Show
View this post on Instagram
“I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.” I was so inspired by @sarahmcgonagall’s chat with Tim Curry (and incredible recreation) that I had to do a @rockyhorrorfox look! Honestly, I can’t believe I hadn’t thought to do this sooner. My inner musical theater nerd is shaming me. I used: @covergirl Melting Pout in All Nighter as my base @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint Palette for Frank N. Furter. #lipart #rockyhorror #rockyhorrorpictureshow #covergirl #mehronmakeup #franknfurter
7. Banksy
View this post on Instagram
“Girl with Balloon” I watched the documentary on Banksy (a little late- I know) and was so inspired by the art and message that I had to recreate this piece! ➡️ Swipe right for the original @Banksy. The only products I used were @maccosmetics Studio Fix Concealer in NW15 to define my lip shape, and @wetnwildbeauty Mega Liner in black with a tiny brush #lipart #banksyart #banksy #girlwithballoon #streetart #graffiti
8. Nem tudsz te semmit.
View this post on Instagram
Happy GoT day!!! Which character death would upset you the most? I think I would legit have to recover if they killed off Tyrion. (No book spoilers if you know any please) @gameofthrones I used: @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede in Stone Fox (dark grey) as my base and then blended it with Jet Set (dark blue) and Little Denim Dress (vibrant teal/blue) for the Walker King’s eyes @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint Palette was used for his skin, vest/belt, and other various details. I played with a lot of texture on this look by adding Ice Crystals and using nail art fuzzies in black for Jon’s coat. For the nail art I painted the Stark Creat with acrylic paint, then cut and shaped it. #gameofthrones #jonsnow #got #fanart #lips #gameofthronesart #nyxcosmetics #liquidlipstick
9. Rómeó és Júlia
View this post on Instagram
“O trespass sweetly urged! Give me my sin again.” I loveddd working on this super fun Romeo and Juliet collab with @theenchantmentbox- a woman run 💪🏻, monthly box of magical goodies! Everything is 100% vegan, cruelty free AND gives back to @enchantedfarmsanctuary! Treat yo self with the gift of self-care on Valentine’s Day! #lipart #romeoandjuliet #shakespeare #valentinesdaymakeup #enchantmentbox #sacredheart
10. Igazából
View this post on Instagram
“Enough. Enough now.” Name the movieeee! Dude, men’s faces are sooooo much harder than women’s faces!! This took FOREVER. And I just want to be clear, I started with an outline from a temporary tattoo transfer (that I drew) and filled/shaded it in with product... (which can sometimes even be harder than free handed lippies. I DO freehand most of my work) and I STILL struggled my butt off. I used @mehronmakeup Gold pigment and mixing fluid for the Christmas lights in the background and the Paradise Paint Palette for his face @smashboxcosmetics liquid lipstick in Tar Pit as my background I painted the nail using acrylic paint and used a fake nail much bigger than my really fingernail so that I could cut away and file the parts that would stand out (i.e. his hands and the background cards) without losing the natural shape. #lipart #loveactually #mehronmakeup #lipartist #smashboxcosmetics #christmasmakeup #liquidlipstick