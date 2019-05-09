Szétosztja a net a dress code-ja miatt ezt a pubot

View this post on Instagram

Well... If @themarsdenbrewhouse did their homework correct, it would say 'No Joggers ... and Bags will be checked ' Instead, they discriminate against @nike joggers and guys who would like to carry a 'man bag'. My nephew who is 12 has a satchel and Nikes so he is not allowed in. They say it's affiliated with 'certain types of thugs'.. like wtf? Judge on person by person, not brand names or if a man has a satchel. So if one wishes to go here..buy a pair of $5 Kmart joggers and have your phone and keys out visible on the table so it's easily stolen. #disgusting #discrimination #themarsdenbrewhouse #rules #nike #joggers #manbag #satchel #unfair #notright #notgood #picoftheday #themarsden #themarsdeneats #boycott