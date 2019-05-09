Szeretnél értesítést kapni?

2019. Május 09.

Szétosztja a net a dress code-ja miatt ezt a pubot

„Munkaruhában este 6 után tilos a megjelenés.”
Avatar
Torzsa Kata
Ajánlom

Egy új sidney-i pub meghökkentő dress code-jával nagyon hamar magára vonta az internet népének haragját, ugyanis a szigorú szabályok a potenciális látogatók nagy részét kizárják a nívós intézményből.

Az étteremben kifüggesztett házirend szerint a következőket nem lehet viselni a The Marsden Brewhouse-on belül:

  • Nike TN
  • Nike Air Max
  • Férfi ridikül
  • Férfi övtáska

Sőt a házirend az arctetoválásokat, a bandatetoválásokat és a sértő ruházatot is tiltja.

View this post on Instagram

Well... If @themarsdenbrewhouse did their homework correct, it would say 'No Joggers ... and Bags will be checked ' Instead, they discriminate against @nike joggers and guys who would like to carry a 'man bag'. My nephew who is 12 has a satchel and Nikes so he is not allowed in. They say it's affiliated with 'certain types of thugs'.. like wtf? Judge on person by person, not brand names or if a man has a satchel. So if one wishes to go here..buy a pair of $5 Kmart joggers and have your phone and keys out visible on the table so it's easily stolen. #disgusting #discrimination #themarsdenbrewhouse #rules #nike #joggers #manbag #satchel #unfair #notright #notgood #picoftheday #themarsden #themarsdeneats #boycott

A post shared by Linda Niksic (@lindaniksic) on

Este 6 óra után a tiltott elemek listája bővül a munkaruhával (például fényvisszaverős ruházat, munkáscsizma), illetve a papucsokkal.

Ti ezek után szívesen ennétek itt?

(Yahoo)

Kiemelt kép: Illusztráció, iStock

dress codeövtáskapapucsmunkaruhaNike

