Így szórják a pénzt a gazdag kölykök Valentin-napon
Miközben sokan egy romantikus vacsorával vagy egy csokor virággal lepik meg a szerelmüket Valentin-napon, vannak, akik teljesen más dimenzióban, elképesztő pénzszórással ünnepelnek február 14-én.
A Rich Kids of Instagram posztjai alapján a gazdag kölykök virágtól a luxusautóig mindenféle ajándékkal elhalmozzák a párjukat. A lényeg, hogy jó drága legyen.
View this post on Instagram
Cómo hacer feliz a una mujer?... #rkom #rkomx . . . . . . . . • • 💰 #money #cash #green #toptags #dough #bills #crisp #benjamin #benjamins #franklin #franklins #bank #payday #hundreds #twentys #fives #ones #100s #20s #greens #photooftheday #instarich #instagood #capital #stacks #stack
View this post on Instagram
With love from Waikiki 💕 Made it home just in time to spend Valentine’s Day with my man @jamesdcrowe_ 💕 :::::: I know I’m not always the easiest person to deal with but thank you for always putting up with me, my constant search for adventure & exploration and allowing me to share this crazy life with you! :::::: Happy Valentine’s day to each and every one of you, sending you a little extra Lisa love today! 😘 #tribelove #thebeardandi #lisashawaiithree0 #hulagirl #bemine #bemyvalentine 📷: @mhomsy