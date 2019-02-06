nlc-logo

2019. 02. 06.
Így szórják a pénzt a gazdag kölykök Valentin-napon
2019. Február 06.

Így szórják a pénzt a gazdag kölykök Valentin-napon

Természetesen méregdrága meglepetéseket vesznek: autó, utazás, ékszer és millió szál virág. Csak sokba kerüljön.
2019. Február 06.
Miközben sokan egy romantikus vacsorával vagy egy csokor virággal lepik meg a szerelmüket Valentin-napon, vannak, akik teljesen más dimenzióban, elképesztő pénzszórással ünnepelnek február 14-én.

A Rich Kids of Instagram posztjai alapján a gazdag kölykök virágtól a luxusautóig mindenféle ajándékkal elhalmozzák a párjukat. A lényeg, hogy jó drága legyen.

View this post on Instagram

#happyvalentinesday 💐🌸💐

A post shared by Fashion💞Inspiration (@chique_fashion_inspiration) on

View this post on Instagram

When your boyfriend just gets you. 😍🌸

A post shared by Tara Milk Tea (@taramilktea) on

(The Sun)

