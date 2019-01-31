Egy előnytelen fotó kellett hozzá, hogy elfogadja magát
Rengeteg pozitív visszajelzést kapott az interneten egy háromgyerekes ausztrál anya, aki arra biztatja a nőket, ne próbálják „tökéletessé tenni” a megjelenésüket, fogadják el magukat úgy, ahogy vannak – írja a Yahoo Lifestyle.
Laura Mazza azt mondja, ő azután tudta igazán elfogadni magát, miután meglátott egy „előnytelen fotót”, amit a férje készített róla. Mint a blogján írja, először dühös lett rá, amiért suttyomban elkészítette róla a fürdőruhás képet. „Megláttam a fotót a férjem telefonján, és nekiestem: »Mi a fenéért fotóztál le ebből a szögből?« Hirtelen minden önbizalmamat elvesztettem. De miért?” – teszi fel a kérdést Mazza.
I saw this photo in my husbands phone, and I said “why the hell would you take a photo of me at that angle?” I became so self conscious. But why? It reminded me when I took a photo of me and my newborn son and someone asked me if I wanted to try a scrub that got rid of acne scars and a cream that rid me of dark lines under the eyes - I had been in labour for 14 hours. But it made me feel bad about myself, even though i was feeling euphoric. I also once had a girl tell me quietly that my dress would look better if I had some spanx on - I had a cesarean three months prior to that. I loved the way I looked in that dress. I asked a Facebook group about the best physio for muscle separation and was bombarded with sales for stomach wraps. I asked a friend to help me find bathers and she said “right, straight to the plus size section, they have the best Tummy control” All of these were women. I don’t blame them. I’m not angry. This is what society has taught them, this is what cultural pressures have led them to believe and so much so, that they feel it’s okay to say it to their fellow sisters as if it’s helping us. It’s hammered into us, you give birth. You bounce back. You don’t? And you’re lazy. You’re not trying hard enough. You have to justify yourself to everyone of why your body has changed so much... but the reality is, it’s because you had a fucking baby. Why is that so shameful? I have cellulite. So does most of the population. We all have uteruses, and organs and some of us have evidence of a place where a baby once lived, and that’s why our bellies are the way they are. Imagine if we just spent time appreciating all that we can do, the amazing life creating vessels that we are, instead of trying to scrub, wrap, and hide all that we have done? Imagine we valued ourselves and each other like we deserved to be. Imagine how better we would all feel? Body confidence starts within, but our surroundings are responsible for it too. So my husbands response? “You looked so happy!”... that’s all he saw, not my cellulite, not my imperfections. He saw a happy wife enjoying a moment, and he was right. I was happy. I am happy, That’s all that matters.
A blogger felidézte, mennyire rosszul esett neki, amikor, miután megosztott egy újszülött fiával közös fotót az interneten, valaki megkérdezte tőle, miért nem sminkelte ki magát fotózás előtt. „Tizennégy óráig vajúdtam. Nagyon boldog voltam, mégis szégyelltem magam a külsőm miatt” – emlékszik vissza.
Mazza szerint az ilyen kéretlen „jótanácsokkal” a nők azt a téves meggyőződést erősítik meg egymásban, hogy „csak akkor lehetünk boldogok, ha »tökéletesen« nézünk ki”.
Poooped. With a capital P. What a day. My little girl turned 3. Nothing cool to say, because I’m too effen tired to think. I hate hosting kids parties, but also secretly love it. Their happiness is all that matters really. Happy birthday my Sofia. You saved me many years ago when you were born, because you were proof that I can do this.
„Nem hibáztatom ezeket a nőket. Nem haragszom rájuk. A társadalmi elvárás tette őket ilyenné, a kulturális nyomás miatt érzik úgy, hogy ezekkel a kéretlen jótanácsokkal segítenek más nőknek. Belénk verték, hogy a terhesség után újra formába kell hoznunk magunkat, mert ha nem így teszünk, lusták vagyunk” – magyarázza.
Mazza szerint a nőknek el kell fogadniuk, hogy a korral átalakul a testük – pláne, ha gyerekeket is vállalnak. Neki végül az a fotó segített elfogadnia magát, amit a férje készített. „Amikor megkérdeztem tőle, miért fotózott le, csak annyit mondott, azért, mert boldognak látott. Ezt vette észre rajtam, nem a narancsőrös fenekemet – írta. – Látta, hogy boldog a felesége, és igaza volt. Boldog voltam. Boldog vagyok, és csak ez az, ami számít.”