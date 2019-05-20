Videó: így játszik Lajos, György és Sarolta a kertben
Fontosnak érzi Katalin hercegné, hogy a gyerekei minél több időt töltsenek a szabadban, minderről ő maga mesélt a híres Chelsea-i Virágkiállításon. A „Vissza a szabadba” nevet viselő projekten rengeteget dolgozott, apró részletekig kitalálta, hol érezhetné magát igazán jól egy család.
Katalin megosztott egy videót, ahol látható, hogyan lakják be a gyerekei, György herceg, Sarolta hercegnő és Lajos herceg a birodalmukat:
A hercegné tanulmányokra hivatkozott, amelyek azt bizonyítják, hogy a szabadban eltöltött idő jó hatással van az egészségre és a gyerekek fejlődésére is. Vilmos herceggel együtt szeretnék átadni a gyerekeiknek a természet szeretetét, és sokat tesznek a környezetvédelemért is.
György hercegről és Sarolta hercegnőről már korábban is láttunk képeket, amint a szabadban játszanak, de a kis Lajos hercegről most először osztott meg hasonlót a hercegi pár. A fenti videó nem az egyetlen képanyag, rengeteg prodi fotó is készült Katalin hercegné gyerekeiről.
Lajos herceg ugyanúgy élvezte a varázskertet, mint Sarolta hercegnő és György herceg:
Holnap a királynő is kilátogat a virágkiállításra, ahová a királyi család több tagja is elkíséri majd. Sokan reménykednek abban, hogy ismét láthatják majd Vilmosék gyerekeit, esetleg Harry és Meghan újszülött fiát, Archie-t.