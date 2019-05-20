Szeretnél értesítést kapni?

még

2019. Május 20.

Emilia Clarke megható posztban búcsúzik a Trónok harcától

A szerep nőként, színészként és emberként is sokat formált rajta.
Suhajda Zoltán
Suhajda Zoltán
Ajánlom

Utolsó epizódjához érkezett a Trónok harca, hamarosan véget ér egy korszak. A sorozat szereplői már napok óta búcsúzkodnak a közösségi oldalakon, most Emilia Clarke jelentkezett.

Nehéz megfelelő szavakat találni ahhoz, hogy kifejezzem, milyen sokat jelentett nekem a sorozat és Dany

– kezdte a bejegyzését Emilia Clarke.

View this post on Instagram

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

A Trónok harca Daeneryse azt is elmondta, hogy a Sárkányok anyja-fejezet az egész felnőtt életét lefedte, a szerep pedig nőként, színészként és emberként sokat formált rajta.

Majd megköszönte a rajongóknak a figyelmet, mert ahogy írja, nélkülük ők sem lennének.

(Hvg.hu)

(Nyitókép: Getty Images)

még több cikk

