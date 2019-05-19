Szeretnél értesítést kapni?

Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók a böngésző beállításaiban.

Engedélyezem Nem kérem

még

Avatar
belépés
Még nincs NLC-profilod?Regisztrálj!
Bejelentkezés
Elfelejtetted a jelszavad?
hírlevél feliratkozás
A hét legizgalmasabb cikkei!
Friss sztárhírek itthonról és külföldről
Tudd meg, mit mond a horoszkópod!
Feliratkozás
regisztráció
Regisztráció
jelszó emlékeztető

Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:

  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése
regisztráció törlése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

jelszó módosítás

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése
aktiválás
keresés
Népszerű témáink

még

Sztárok
Sztárok
2019. Május 19.

Kate Hudson ragyog, a gyerekei pedig extra cukik – családi fotók

A 40 éves, háromgyerekes anyuka, Kate Hudson kirobbanó formában van. És a gyerkőcei? Egytől egyig zabálni valók!
Avatar
Bors Hanna
Ajánlom

A nemrég 40. születésnapját ünneplő Kate Hudson teljesítette múlt év novemberi fogadalmát, miszerint megszabadul a szülést követően rajta maradt kilóktól úgy, hogy a diéta ne menjen a szoptatás kárára. A háromgyerekes anyuka terve sikerült is, csúcsformában van:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move... I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat 😳 I digress... What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat 🎩 is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate 🙏 PS I ain’t done yet! 😜 #NoFilter #AndILoveAFilter 😉

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A színésznő közösségi oldalát elnézve pedig minden oka megvan arra, hogy büszke és boldog legyen: nemcsak ő maga kiegyensúlyozott, de családi élete is. A gyerekeiért egyenesen odáig vagyunk!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

My wishes came true 💫 Thank you for all the love today ❤️🙏❤️ #ThisIs40

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

De nagyon!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Sweet peas 🌱

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Oh happy day! 🙏 #MothersDay 💐

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa október 2-án látta meg a napvilágot, szépen cseperedik, és szemmel láthatóan a család szeme fénye!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Roses from Gogo 💕

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

kapcsolódó

Íme Angelina Jolie ötéves ikrei – galéria Féltékenységről vallott Szinetár Dóra – videó Luxusautót vásárolt Hajdú Péter Óvó néninek állt Zséda és Kovács Ági
Kate Hudsonszülés utángyerekekcsalád

még több cikk

Címlap

top

Neked. Veled. Érted.

© 2019 NLC · Central Digitális Média Kft.

Impresszum Médiaajánlat Felhasználási feltételek Adatvédelem Közönségszolgálat

A link vágólapra másolása megtörtént!

A link vágólapra
másolása sikertelen! :(