Kate Hudson ragyog, a gyerekei pedig extra cukik – családi fotók
A nemrég 40. születésnapját ünneplő Kate Hudson teljesítette múlt év novemberi fogadalmát, miszerint megszabadul a szülést követően rajta maradt kilóktól úgy, hogy a diéta ne menjen a szoptatás kárára. A háromgyerekes anyuka terve sikerült is, csúcsformában van:
Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move... I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat 😳 I digress... What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat 🎩 is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate 🙏 PS I ain’t done yet! 😜 #NoFilter #AndILoveAFilter 😉
A színésznő közösségi oldalát elnézve pedig minden oka megvan arra, hogy büszke és boldog legyen: nemcsak ő maga kiegyensúlyozott, de családi élete is. A gyerekeiért egyenesen odáig vagyunk!
De nagyon!
Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa október 2-án látta meg a napvilágot, szépen cseperedik, és szemmel láthatóan a család szeme fénye!