Katalin hercegnéről ritkán készülnek ennyire felszabadult fotók

Katalin hercegné amellett, hogy végre személyesen is találkozott sógora, Harry herceg és Meghan hercegné újszülött kisfiával, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsorral, a héten betekintést engedett legújabb projektjébe is. Legyen bármilyen furcsa is, Cambridge hercegnéje idén érdekelt lesz a Chelsea Garden Show kertészeti rendezvényén.

Mint kiderült, a hercegné a rendezvényre saját dizájnnal érkezik majd, ami a Vissza a természetbe! címet kapta. A Kensington-palota Instagramján közzé is tettek erről néhány promóciós fotót, melyeken a hercegnét olyan felszabadultnak és fesztelennek láthatjuk, mint ritkán. Például azért, mert hintázik is. Íme: