Sztárok
Sztárok
2019. Május 19.

Katalin hercegnéről ritkán készülnek ennyire felszabadult fotók

Farmerben hintázik. Na de ilyet!
Katalin hercegné amellett, hogy végre személyesen is találkozott sógora, Harry herceg és Meghan hercegné újszülött kisfiával, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsorral, a héten betekintést engedett legújabb projektjébe is. Legyen bármilyen furcsa is, Cambridge hercegnéje idén érdekelt lesz a Chelsea Garden Show kertészeti rendezvényén.

Mint kiderült, a hercegné a rendezvényre saját dizájnnal érkezik majd, ami a Vissza a természetbe! címet kapta. A Kensington-palota Instagramján közzé is tettek erről néhány promóciós fotót, melyeken a hercegnét olyan felszabadultnak és fesztelennek láthatjuk, mint ritkán. Például azért, mert hintázik is. Íme:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.

Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) által megosztott bejegyzés,

