2019. Május 08.

Végre elárulták! Ezt a nevet kapta Meghan és Harry kisfia

Erzsébet királynő látogatása után jelentették be, milyen nevet adtak a royal babynek.
Avatar
NLCafé
Ajánlom

Harry herceg és Meghan Markle bejelentette, milyen nevet adtak a gyereküknek, aki hétfőn jött a világra.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Így fogják hívni a kisfiút.

Szerda délután II. Erzsébet meglátogatta nyolcadik dédunokáját és a szülőket a windsori kastélyban.

Vele tartott Fülöp herceg, és jelen volt Meghan édesanyja, Doria Ragland is. Ezután árulták el az Instagramon, milyen nevet kapott a royal baby.

(Nyitókép: Getty Images)

Esküvőre készül Harry herceg és amerikai barátnője, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle – Szexi képek Harry Herceg új barátnőjéről Harry herceg kifakadt: hagyják békén a barátnőmet
