Végre elárulták! Ezt a nevet kapta Meghan és Harry kisfia
Harry herceg és Meghan Markle bejelentette, milyen nevet adtak a gyereküknek, aki hétfőn jött a világra.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Így fogják hívni a kisfiút.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Szerda délután II. Erzsébet meglátogatta nyolcadik dédunokáját és a szülőket a windsori kastélyban.
Vele tartott Fülöp herceg, és jelen volt Meghan édesanyja, Doria Ragland is. Ezután árulták el az Instagramon, milyen nevet kapott a royal baby.
