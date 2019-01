Katalin hercegné egyre csak fogy

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge received a posy after a visit to @family_action today. The Duchess was in Lewisham, South London to launch a new support line called FamilyLine which uses a network of volunteers from across the country to support parents & carers through phone calls, email and texts. The Duchess’ visit to @family_action furthers her work in supporting children from their earliest years – HRH is currently driving a research project to establish what more can be done in across the UK to give children their best possible start in life.