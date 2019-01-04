nlc-logo

-2C
2019. 01. 04.
2019. Január 04.

Britney Spears lefújta az egész turnéját

A sztár az Instagramon jelentette be, hogy mégsem megy Las Vegasba koncertezni. Édesapja súlyos betegsége miatt döntött így.
NLCafé
2019. Január 04.
Britney Spears lemondta Domination című Las Vegas-i turnéját – írja a 24.hu. Az énekesnő az Instagramon jelentette be a döntést, mint írja, családi okok állnak a háttérben.

„Fontos, hogy a családod legyen az első, ezt a döntést kellett hoznom ennek érdekében. Pár hónappal ezelőtt apám korházba került és majdnem meghalt. Hálásak vagyunk, hogy túlélte, de még mindig hosszú az út a teljes felépülés felé. Meg kellett hoznom ezt a nehéz döntést és teljes figyelmemet a családomnak szenteljem ezúttal” – írta egy gyerekkorában készült családi fotó alatt.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Címkék: Britney Spears Las Vegas turné család betegség

