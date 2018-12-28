Botrány Hollywoodban: Dwayne Johnson dupla annyi gázsit kapott egy filmért, mint Emily Blunt
Dupla annyi pénzt fizettek egy filmért Dwayne Johnsonnak, mint Emily Bluntnak – írja a TMZ. A pletykalap értesülései szerint Johnson 22 millió dollárt kapott a Disney Jungle Cruise című filmjének főszerepéért, míg Blunt csak 9 milliót. Pedig mindketten tapasztalt, A-listás szupersztárok, ráadásul a színésznőnek még egy Golden Globe-díja is van, ezért nehezen indokolható ez a hatalmas fizetéskülönbség.
A filmet várhatóan 2020 nyarán fogják bemutatni, de a forgatás már befejeződött. Johnson és Blunt közös Instagram-videóban jelentette be, hogy befejeződtek a munkálatok:
Walt Disney, this one’s for you buddy It’s very bittersweet to have something so uniquely special come to an end — but myself and my one and only virtuoso, Emily Blunt proudly say, that’s an official wrap of our epic DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE. From deep in my bones, THANK YOU TO EVERYONE who invested their time and talents into making this movie a dream come true. The JUNGLE CRUISE ride was Walt Disney’s proud creation and has gone on to impact generations and bring pure joy and fun to families worldwide. We hope to deliver and make his spirit proud. Until then, I raise a glass of fine tequila to my lady, Emily aka “Pants” and our entire production crew, brilliant filmmakers and Disney family... cheers to the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers, to JUNGLE CRUISE. #ALittleDittyBoutFrankAndLily