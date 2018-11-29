Steiner Kristóf hét éve nem vágatta le a haját
Steiner Kristóf a válása után nemrégiben újra kimondta a boldogító igent – egy izraeli fiúban találta meg a Nagy Ő-t. Az egykori műsorvezető nem is gondolkozik a hazaköltözésen, nagyon jól érzi magát kint. Bár nem sokan emlékeznek rá, Kristóf hét évvel ezelőtt kopaszra borotválta a haját, azóta pedig növeszti, ami fontos mondanivalóval bír.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
The #SevenYearsCycle ✌🏻Exactly #seven years ago I’ve decided to make a #promise to myself not to cut my #hair for #7 years - most people thought it’s a decision driven by #vanity, but #truth is it was more about practicing #patience ☺️ We’re too often concerned with our #looks & #superficial ways of self #expression, thinking a #haircut will #change who we are, but in #reality #true changes have little to do with our #hairdo: one can be #bold, have #ShavedHair and still have the character & heart of a lion, others can wear the latest #trend of #hairdressing #style and interact as a #shy & private person. I #shaved my hair back then for the very same reason why I’m growing it now: I couldn’t care less of being #hot or pretty, I wanna #DiveDeep into my own self, experiencing who I really am without all the fuss around me. From that matter, having #SkinHead vibes or #hippie styling are essentially the same - just a way to take a journey to a place you haven’t seen, feel, or experience before. 😘 Pic by #BakroNagyFerenc 👏🏻
„Hét éve tettem egy ígéretet magamnak, hogy ennyi ideig nem fogom levágatni a hajam. A legtöbb ember azt gondolta, ez hiúság, de az igazság az, hogy inkább a türelmet gyakoroltam. Túl gyakran aggódunk a kinézetünk miatt, és felszínesek vagyunk. Azt hisszük, egy hajvágás változtat azon, akik vagyunk…” – írta Steiner Kristóf a közösségi oldalán, aki ekkor eldöntötte, hogy a belső értékekre figyel, így pedig nem fontos, hogy ki hogy néz ki.