nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

-1C
2018. 11. 29. Taksony
Sztárok
Steiner Kristóf hét éve nem vágatta le a haját
Sztárok
2018. November 29.

Steiner Kristóf hét éve nem vágatta le a haját

Steiner Kristóf egy ideje már csak a belső értékekre ad, így fordulhatott elő, hogy hét éve nem nyúlt a hajához.
NLCafé
2018. November 29.
f Ajánlom

Steiner Kristóf a válása után nemrégiben újra kimondta a boldogító igent – egy izraeli fiúban találta meg a Nagy Ő-t. Az egykori műsorvezető nem is gondolkozik a hazaköltözésen, nagyon jól érzi magát kint. Bár nem sokan emlékeznek rá, Kristóf hét évvel ezelőtt kopaszra borotválta a haját, azóta pedig növeszti, ami fontos mondanivalóval bír.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

The #SevenYearsCycle ✌🏻Exactly #seven years ago I’ve decided to make a #promise to myself not to cut my #hair for #7 years - most people thought it’s a decision driven by #vanity, but #truth is it was more about practicing #patience ☺️ We’re too often concerned with our #looks & #superficial ways of self #expression, thinking a #haircut will #change who we are, but in #reality #true changes have little to do with our #hairdo: one can be #bold, have #ShavedHair and still have the character & heart of a lion, others can wear the latest #trend of #hairdressing #style and interact as a #shy & private person. I #shaved my hair back then for the very same reason why I’m growing it now: I couldn’t care less of being #hot or pretty, I wanna #DiveDeep into my own self, experiencing who I really am without all the fuss around me. From that matter, having #SkinHead vibes or #hippie styling are essentially the same - just a way to take a journey to a place you haven’t seen, feel, or experience before. 😘 Pic by #BakroNagyFerenc 👏🏻

Kristóf Joseph Steiner (@whitecityboy) által megosztott bejegyzés,

„Hét éve tettem egy ígéretet magamnak, hogy ennyi ideig nem fogom levágatni a hajam. A legtöbb ember azt gondolta, ez hiúság, de az igazság az, hogy inkább a türelmet gyakoroltam. Túl gyakran aggódunk a kinézetünk miatt, és felszínesek vagyunk. Azt hisszük, egy hajvágás változtat azon, akik vagyunk…” – írta Steiner Kristóf a közösségi oldalán, aki ekkor eldöntötte, hogy a belső értékekre figyel, így pedig nem fontos, hogy ki hogy néz ki. 

Kapcsolódó

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: Steiner Kristóf

még több cikk

horoszkóp 2019

Valódi boldogság vár 2019-ben ezekre a csillagjegyekre
Alföldi Róbert

Alföldi Róbertet az Akadémia tagjának választották
operáció

Ittasan operált az orvos, meghalt a kismama és a baba
ebéd leves
pazarlás

Hogyan ne pazaroljak? Izgalmas konyhai megoldások
nyugdíjas

Félő, hogy idén nem kapnak Erzsébet-utalványt a nyugdíjasok
láb porc
izület

Ízületi fájdalom: gyulladás vagy kopás?
egyedülálló gyerekvállalás szülés
egyedülálló

Szüljél még egy magyart, de azért ha egyedülálló vagy, akkor mégse
Molnár Ferenc Caramel

Caramel felesége, Szilvi: „Erős embernek tartom magamat”
Joulupukki

Megérkezett Joulupukki, itt találkozhatsz a finn Mikulással!
budapest bike maffia

Gyerekek készítik az otthontalanok vacsoráját – körbejártuk a BBM +1 szendvics akcióját
Tápai Szabina

Egy hétig titkolta Tápai Szabina, hogy megszületett a lánya
csillagjegyek

Így leplezi le egyetlen csók a csillagjegyeket
Megosztás Facebookon