Angelina Jolie és Brad Pitt egykori angliai otthonát bérelte ki Dwayne Johnson

Nagy az izgalom most a London külvárosának számító Richmondban, ahol az a hír járja, hogy Dwayne „The Rock” Johnson bérelte ki azt a kastélyt, ahol Brad Pitt és Angelina Jolie is élt 2012-ben.

A 46 éves egykori pankrátor egy mobil konditermet is építtetett az amúgy sem kis épülethez, Instagramjára feltöltött képei szerint a birtokot lóháton járja körbe. A szürke ló maga is nagy filmsztár, mert szerepelt már a Gladiátor című alkotásban és a Robin Hoodban is.

A Szikla lenyűgöző otthonában, amely korábban olyan illusztris vendégeket is fogadott mint Elton John és Fergie, nyolc hálószoba, nyolc fürdőszoba, kerti pavilon, fedett medence és saját játszótér is van.

Daily Mail