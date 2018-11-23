nlc-logo

7C
2018. 11. 23. Kelemen, Klementina
Sztárok
Angelina Jolie és Brad Pitt egykori angliai otthonát bérelte ki Dwayne Johnson
Sztárok
2018. November 23.

Angelina Jolie és Brad Pitt egykori angliai otthonát bérelte ki Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson a legújabb Halálos Iramban film miatt egy időre az Egyesült Királyságba költözött. A Szikla ugyanazt a kastélyt bérelte ki, ahol 2012-ben Angelina Jolie és Brad Pitt lakott.
Hegedűs Bence
Hegedűs Bence
2018. November 23.
f Ajánlom

Nagy az izgalom most a London külvárosának számító Richmondban, ahol az a hír járja, hogy Dwayne „The Rock” Johnson bérelte ki azt a kastélyt, ahol Brad Pitt és Angelina Jolie is élt 2012-ben.

A 46 éves egykori pankrátor egy mobil konditermet is építtetett az amúgy sem kis épülethez, Instagramjára feltöltött képei szerint a birtokot lóháton járja körbe. A szürke ló maga is nagy filmsztár, mert szerepelt már a Gladiátor című alkotásban és a Robin Hoodban is.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

⛓break the MF’s out and finish this chest training strong. If you’re like me and have to work Thanksgiving weekend, then use this pre 🦃 workout to set your tone for the rest of your working weekend. Create that momentum. I’m also wear testing this new bad ass breathable HARDEST WORKER IN THE ROOM t-shirt from my next new #ProjectRock collection drop with @underarmour coming this spring. I’m also offering the new “DJ Cut” where the shirts are already cut ✂️ for you in my style that I cut mine. You guys have been trying to cut the shirts yourselves and ruining them, then blaming me 😂🤦🏾‍♂️, so now I’ll pre cut them for you — another thing you can be thankful for this Thanksgiving. You’re welcome 😉 Background 🎶.. if you know, you know. #WhereYouFrom #IronParadise #HardestWorkerInTheRoom ⛓ #LetDJDoTheCuttin #AndYouDoTheStruttin

therock (@therock) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A Szikla lenyűgöző otthonában, amely korábban olyan illusztris vendégeket is fogadott mint Elton John és Fergie, nyolc hálószoba, nyolc fürdőszoba, kerti pavilon, fedett medence és saját játszótér is van.

Kapcsolódó

Daily Mail

Címkék: Halálos iramban Dwayne Johnson Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt kastély egyesült királyság

