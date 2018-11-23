Angelina Jolie és Brad Pitt egykori angliai otthonát bérelte ki Dwayne Johnson
Nagy az izgalom most a London külvárosának számító Richmondban, ahol az a hír járja, hogy Dwayne „The Rock” Johnson bérelte ki azt a kastélyt, ahol Brad Pitt és Angelina Jolie is élt 2012-ben.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Good Thanksgiving hang with Rusty at the crib here in London. This ol’ boy’s a genuine star as he was Russell Crowe’s horse in one of my favorite films, GLADIATOR as well as ROBIN HOOD. Rusty’s clearly happy when Russell is on his back, because I heard that unmistakeable horse groan of “Holyyyy shit please don’t get on me” when 6’5 265lbs of tattooed sunshine saddled up on him 🤦🏽♂️ Thankful to Rusty and his pal, Rosey for coming to the crib today for some Thanksgiving ridin’ w/ the ohana. #StrengthAndHonor #AndTriptophanComas 🦃 💪🏾
A 46 éves egykori pankrátor egy mobil konditermet is építtetett az amúgy sem kis épülethez, Instagramjára feltöltött képei szerint a birtokot lóháton járja körbe. A szürke ló maga is nagy filmsztár, mert szerepelt már a Gladiátor című alkotásban és a Robin Hoodban is.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
⛓break the MF’s out and finish this chest training strong. If you’re like me and have to work Thanksgiving weekend, then use this pre 🦃 workout to set your tone for the rest of your working weekend. Create that momentum. I’m also wear testing this new bad ass breathable HARDEST WORKER IN THE ROOM t-shirt from my next new #ProjectRock collection drop with @underarmour coming this spring. I’m also offering the new “DJ Cut” where the shirts are already cut ✂️ for you in my style that I cut mine. You guys have been trying to cut the shirts yourselves and ruining them, then blaming me 😂🤦🏾♂️, so now I’ll pre cut them for you — another thing you can be thankful for this Thanksgiving. You’re welcome 😉 Background 🎶.. if you know, you know. #WhereYouFrom #IronParadise #HardestWorkerInTheRoom ⛓ #LetDJDoTheCuttin #AndYouDoTheStruttin
A Szikla lenyűgöző otthonában, amely korábban olyan illusztris vendégeket is fogadott mint Elton John és Fergie, nyolc hálószoba, nyolc fürdőszoba, kerti pavilon, fedett medence és saját játszótér is van.
