Nem lesz ma cukibb a nagyapjára mosolygó Lajos hercegnél
György és Sarolta kisöccse, Lajos herceg már majdnem hét hónapos, a születése után készült fotókon és a keresztelő képein kívül azonban az utóbbi időben nem láthattunk róla friss fotót. Volt róla szó, hogy hathónapos korában új portrét oszt meg róla a palota, de ez végül elmaradt.
Szerencsére Károly hercegnek, a közelgő hetvenedik születésnapjának és a róla készült dokumentumfilmnek köszönhetően mégis kaptunk egy új képet Vilmos herceg és Katalin hercegnő harmadik gyermekéről. A cuki fotón Lajos herceg édesanyja karjából ismerkedik nagyapjával, miközben szélesen mosolyog rá.
Ennél cukibb ma már nem nagyon lesz:
A previously-unseen picture of little Prince Louis appeared in this evening’s ‘Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70’ documentary.’ The photo was taken by @chrisjacksongetty, showing Prince Charles smiling as he holds his grandson’s hands. The picture was taken in the gardens of Charles’ London home, Clarence House, in September. ————————— The Duchess wore a navy polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich. It is the same dress that Suits actress Abigail Spencer wore to Harry & Meghan’s wedding back in May. Pippa Matthews wore a custom version to Prince Louis’ christening. ————————— Upcoming engagements for The Duchess: • 10 Nov: The Duchess will attend the Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. • 11 Nov: The Duchess will attend the Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. • 11 Nov: In the evening, The Duchess will attend a Service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey. • 14 Nov: The Duke & Duchess will visit South Yorkshire on Wednesday. In Rotherham they will open the new McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre before visiting Barnsley’s local Centrepoint hostel.