2018. 11. 01. Marianna
Sztárok
Félmeztelenül pózol a 49 éves Jennifer Lopez – fotó
Sztárok
2018. November 01.

Félmeztelenül pózol a 49 éves Jennifer Lopez – fotó

A 49 éves énekesnőről címlapfotók készültek.
Bors Hanna
2018. November 01.
Jennifer Lopez hihetetlenül jó formában van. A 49 éves művésznő két csodálatos gyerek anyukája, alakja irigylésre méltó. Mi sem bizonyítja ezt jobban, mint azok a címlapfotók, amik nemrég készültek róla. J.Lo földig érő, csillogó maxi ruhában mutatja meg bájait:

Címkék: Jennifer Lopez alak

