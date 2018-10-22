Számos híresség állt a szklerózis multiplexben szenvedő Selma Blair mellé

Számos híresség, köztük Neil Partrick Harris is bátorító üzenetet küldött Selma Blair amerikai színésznőnek, aki a hétvégén jelentette be, hogy szklerózis multiplexben szenved. A 46 éves filmcsillag (Kegyetlen játékok, Pokolfajzat) szombaton egy Instagram-üzenetben számolt be gyógyíthatatlan betegségéről, amelyet a közelmúltban diagnosztizáltak.

Néha elesik, elejt dolgokat, romlik a memóriája és az összerendezett mozgással is nehézségei vannak – írta őszintén. Ugyanakkor hozzáfűzte, nagyon hálás, hogy van munkája, a Netflix Another Life című sci-fi-sorozatát forgatja.

“Szeretlek, büszke vagyok rád és bármit megtennék érted” – írta Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kegyetlen játékok, Scooby Doo) a színésznő üzenetére válaszolva.

Neil Partrick Harris, az Így jártam anyátokkal – tévésorozat sztárja pedig bátorságáért és becsületességéért dicsérte az állapotát nyíltan felvállaló Blairt.

“Mikor megosztod a lelki erődet, nemcsak másokat ajándékozol meg, hanem magadat is” – üzente kolléganője, Shannon Doherty.

Blair a posztjában felidézte, hogy régóta voltak bizonyos tünetei, de nem vette azokat komolyan. Orvosai augusztusban állapították meg a betegségét.

A szklerózis multiplex a központi idegrendszer gyulladásos, autoimmun megbetegedése, amely jellemzően 20 és 40 éves kor között jelentkezik.

(MTI)