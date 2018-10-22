Az 52 éves Halle Berry az egészségtudatos életmód nagykövete
Halle Berry Instagram-oldalába nagyon egyszerű belefeledkezni. Minden egyes fotójából árad az erő, a sport iránti szeretet, a tudatosság, az egészséges életmód melletti elkötelezettség. Fotói nincsenek túltolva, filterezve, manipulálva… a maga természetességében mutatja meg, ő hogy tartja magát formában 52 évesen! Egy biztos: ihletet és kedvet a fotói alapján könnyen kaphatunk ahhoz, hogy végre felálljunk a kanapénkról!
2018 has shown a record number of women running for state and local public office - for this reason alone, these midterms will no doubt be historic. Please get out and VOTE...LETS DO THIS! @lawcpac #womenwinthevote PS - proceeds of this bomb t shirt go to female candidates running for office on the local & state levels 🥊
Sometimes when you’ve had a crazy week, all you can do is Flex. It. OUT. Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! On today’s #PHITTalks, we talk targeting excess weight after pregnancy, combatting exhaustion, our 5 go-to exercises, comfort zones and more! Also? We’ve selected our #HBBeachBody winner, @alis_adjahoe !! Check stories for more and happy Friday 💪🏾♥️
Pow👊🏽 it’s #FitnessFriday, my favorite day of the week! This week let’s break down some advantages of #cardio!! For me, cardio is an essential part of my work out, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it! Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your #BloodPressure and resting heart rate. Looking for more? Cardio has got you covered! Other benefits I have experienced include - Improved memory - Increased #circulation leading to clear, healthier skin - #Bloodsugar control - Increased oxygen supply, so your muscles work harder - Reduced fatigue and shortness of breath - Significant calorie burn, helping maintain a healthy weight - My personal favorite - 🔥 increased sexual arousal in women🔥 So ladies… Get to running, get to jumping … Let’s go! Check stories for some of my favorite cardio exercises 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Happy #FitnessFriday, everybody! On this week’s #PHITtalks, we talk building that booty, the carnivore diet, the perfect workout gear and more! Check stories today ✨ BONUS - Would like to discuss #RecoveryGear for a sec, as its an untold secret among athletes and fitness professionals. Compression wear can be great for working through muscle and back pain - they can protect you from raspberries and even the sun if you’re working outdoors. Will be modeling some of my favorite pieces and brands in stories 😊. ENJOY 💪🏾♥️
Ha kedvet kaptál Halle Berrytől, hogy formába hozd magad, de korábban nem mozogtál rendszeresen, akkor semmiképp se kezdj neki hirtelen az edzésnek. A fő irányelv a fokozatosság!