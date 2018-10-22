nlc-logo

2018. 10. 22.
Sztárok
Az 52 éves Halle Berry az egészségtudatos életmód nagykövete
Sztárok
2018. Október 22.

Az 52 éves Halle Berry az egészségtudatos életmód nagykövete

Aki eddig még nem nézett rá Halle Berry Instagram-oldalára, most azonnal pótolja!
Bors Hanna
2018. Október 22.
Halle Berry Instagram-oldalába nagyon egyszerű belefeledkezni. Minden egyes fotójából árad az erő, a sport iránti szeretet, a tudatosság, az egészséges életmód melletti elkötelezettség. Fotói nincsenek túltolva, filterezve, manipulálva… a maga természetességében mutatja meg, ő hogy tartja magát formában 52 évesen! Egy biztos: ihletet és kedvet a fotói alapján könnyen kaphatunk ahhoz, hogy végre felálljunk a kanapénkról!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Evening garden party ✨

Halle Berry (@halleberry) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Pow👊🏽 it’s #FitnessFriday, my favorite day of the week! This week let’s break down some advantages of #cardio!! For me, cardio is an essential part of my work out, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it! Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your #BloodPressure and resting heart rate. Looking for more? Cardio has got you covered! Other benefits I have experienced include - Improved memory - Increased #circulation leading to clear, healthier skin - #Bloodsugar control - Increased oxygen supply, so your muscles work harder - Reduced fatigue and shortness of breath - Significant calorie burn, helping maintain a healthy weight - My personal favorite - 🔥 increased sexual arousal in women🔥 So ladies… Get to running, get to jumping … Let’s go! Check stories for some of my favorite cardio exercises 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Halle Berry (@halleberry) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Ha kedvet kaptál Halle Berrytől, hogy formába hozd magad, de korábban nem mozogtál rendszeresen, akkor semmiképp se kezdj neki hirtelen az edzésnek. A fő irányelv a fokozatosság!

Címkék: Halle Berry egészségtudatos életmód

