Unikornis partival ünnepelte születésnapját Kim Kardashian ötéves kislánya, North West – videó
Kim Kardashian kislánya, North West ötödik születésnapját ünnepelte, nem is akárhogy!
Bors Hanna
2018. Október 06.
Kim Kardashian és Kanye West kislánya, North West már ötéves. Meg is ünnepelte a a család a nagy eseményt, amihez Kim nővérének kislánya, a hatéves Penelope is becsatlakozott. Így kerekedett egy hatalmas, unikornis témájú csajos születésnap, amibe a valóságshow-sztár természetesen bepillantást engedett.

Az eseményről videó is készült:

Kim Kardashian North West születésnap

