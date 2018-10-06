Unikornis partival ünnepelte születésnapját Kim Kardashian ötéves kislánya, North West – videó
Kim Kardashian és Kanye West kislánya, North West már ötéves. Meg is ünnepelte a a család a nagy eseményt, amihez Kim nővérének kislánya, a hatéves Penelope is becsatlakozott. Így kerekedett egy hatalmas, unikornis témájú csajos születésnap, amibe a valóságshow-sztár természetesen bepillantást engedett.
My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!
Az eseményről videó is készült: