2018. 04. 07. Herman
Sztárok
Csodás videó az ismét várandós Kate Hudsonról
Sztárok
2018. Április 07.

Csodás videó az ismét várandós Kate Hudsonról

Harmadik gyermekével várandós Kate Hudson, akinek korábbi kapcsolataiból más született két fia, ám most pinkre festheti a babaszobát!
2018. Április 07.
Megható videót osztott meg az Instagramon Kate Hudson színésznő, aki a harmadik gyermekével várandós. A felvételen a születendő kisbabájának a nemét tudhatjuk meg. Hudson maga is hatalmas örömben tört ki, amikor megtudta, hogy két csodaszép fia után most egy kislányt hord a szíve alatt.

A 38 éves színésznőnek és pasijának, a zenész Danny Fujikawának ez lesz az első közös gyermeke. Kate Hudsonnak már van egy 14 éves fia, aki Chris Robinson zenésztől született, valamint van egy 7 éves fia is, akinek a Muse frontembere, Matt Bellamy az édesapja.

SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Címkék: Kate Hudson

