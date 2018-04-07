nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

12C
2018. 04. 07. Herman
Sztárok
Vége a találgatásoknak: Kate Hudson harmadik gyermekével várandós
Sztárok
2018. Április 07.

Vége a találgatásoknak: Kate Hudson harmadik gyermekével várandós

Kate Hudson az Instagramon jelentette be, hogy harmadik gyermekével várandós.
NLCafé
2018. Április 07.
f Ajánlom

Kate Hudson közösségi oldalán egy rendkívül aranyos és frappáns videóban újságolta el a nagy hírt, miszerint harmadik gyermekével várandós, ráadásul kislánya lesz. A színésznő a videó alatti bejegyzésében azt is elárulta, hogy nagyon nehéz volt számára az első trimeszter, az eddigi terhességei közül ennek során volt a legrosszabbul, ezért is tűnt el egy időre. Továbbá azt is megosztotta a rajongókkal, hogy férjével amíg csak lehetett titokban akarták tartani, hogy várandós, de most már láthatóan egyre jobban gömbölyödik a pocakja, inkább megosztották a hírt a világgal. Gratulálunk!

SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕

Kate Hudson (@katehudson) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Kapcsolódó

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: baba Kate Hudson

még több cikk

adomány

Négymilliót adományozott a Metallica a Gyermekétkeztetési Alapítványnak
porszívózás tavaszi nagytakarítás
nagytakarítás

5 nagyszerű trükk tavaszi nagytakarításhoz

NLCafé bögrejáték

Nyerj wellness pihenést!
közös takarítás
takarítás

„Nálunk nőuralom van, ha takarítunk, akkor főleg”

Caramell Premium Resort nyeremény!
takarítás porszívózás szokások
takarítás

Én vagyok a leglustább takarító a világon

2 főre és két éjszakára szóló Hotel Azúr Prémium***** vouchert nyerhetsz!
orvos

A belgyógyász, aki Svédország helyett Magyarországot választotta
gyermekvállalás

„36 vagyok, nem lesz gyerekem. És senkinek nincs joga elítélni ezért”
Magyarországkúl Most

Tankcsapda-számot nyomott a Metallica Budapesten
Metallica

Lukács Laci megkönnyezte a Metallica Tankcsapda-feldolgozását
személyiségteszt

Meghökkentően pontos 4 ajtó teszt. Kipróbálod?
Facebook

A Facebook beismerte, hogy átvizsgálják az üzeneteinket
áldás

Válassz egy keresztet. Ehhez kaptál áldást az égiektől
lélek

Nem azért születtem, hogy mások életét rendbe hozzam!
Oláh Gergő

Ilyen aranyosan jelentette be Oláh Gergő, hogy bővül a család
Megosztás Facebookon