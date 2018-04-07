Vége a találgatásoknak: Kate Hudson harmadik gyermekével várandós

Kate Hudson közösségi oldalán egy rendkívül aranyos és frappáns videóban újságolta el a nagy hírt, miszerint harmadik gyermekével várandós, ráadásul kislánya lesz. A színésznő a videó alatti bejegyzésében azt is elárulta, hogy nagyon nehéz volt számára az első trimeszter, az eddigi terhességei közül ennek során volt a legrosszabbul, ezért is tűnt el egy időre. Továbbá azt is megosztotta a rajongókkal, hogy férjével amíg csak lehetett titokban akarták tartani, hogy várandós, de most már láthatóan egyre jobban gömbölyödik a pocakja, inkább megosztották a hírt a világgal. Gratulálunk!