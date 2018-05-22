Teste miatt alázott egy férfit az edzőterem

Az egy dolog, hogy a nyilvános izomfeszítés és szelfizés egyesek szerint ciki, de az még cikibb, amikor egy konditerem a hivatalos oldalán titokban felvett videót közöl erről. Egyrészt a személyiségi jogok megsértése, másrészt testgyalázás.

Szerencsétlen férfi azért ment el az edzőterembe, hogy tegyen valami magáért, erre ezt kapja reakcióként. Szerencsére a Twitteren mások is felháborodtak a Barstool Sports konditerem testgyalázó esetén, szerintük nagyon ártalmas a videó üzenete, hiszen kigúnyolja a benne szereplő férfit.

This fucking sucks. This person is in the gym, putting the work in, feeling good enough about themselves to take a photo of their development and you’re mocking them? Fuck you. https://t.co/3z6RJTNRdr

This is awful he's at the gym because he wants to be better and he deserves to take a picture while feeling confident, the same ppl who rt this are the ones who take those awful mirror selfies at the gym. But hey, lowest form of humour for the lowest form of ppl I guess