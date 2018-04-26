nlc-logo

2018. 04. 26. Ervin
Szépüljünk
Nagyon bizarr a legújabb szemöldöktrend
Szépüljünk
2018. Április 26.

Nagyon bizarr a legújabb szemöldöktrend

Egyszerűen kiapadhatatlanok a sminktrendek, főleg ha a szemöldökökről van szó.
NLCafé
2018. Április 26.
f Ajánlom

Ugye ti sem gondoltátok komolyan, hogy a Shrek-szemöldökkel végződnek majd a furcsa trendek? Nem is! Már meg is érkezett a legújabb üdvöske, a ceruzát ábrázoló szemöldök.

Nem teljesen értjük, ki és miért akar manapság ilyen sminkben járkálni, nekünk inkább az általános iskola és a dolgozatok jutnak eszünkbe a cerkáról, de hát ízlések és pofonok, ugye.

Pencil brows by @skyzhighlight Yay or Nay? @dessimua @sudealkanx @ellieeewbu

Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Y'all know I just had to recreate the new #pencilbrows created by my girl @skyzeditz I actually love it! What do you guys think? M A K E U P  D E T A I L S: ✏ EYEBROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade in Dark Brown + @gerardcosmetics Brow Bar To Go in Medium to Ebony #anastasiabrows ✏ EYES: @auralinebeauty Natural Beauty Eyeshadow Palette and Metallic Eyeshadow in Gold Addict @morphebrushes The Jaclyn Hill Palette #morphebabe @nyxcosmetics_australia Eye Pencil in Emerald City @beautiedutie Lashes in Lavish ✏ FACE: @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Foundation in Medium Sand + Shape Tape Concealer in Fair Beige and Light Sand #shapetapenation @iconic.london Cream Contour Palette @benefitaustralia Hoola Bronzer #benefit @hudabeauty 3D Highlighter Palette in Pink Sands #hudabeauty @morphebrushes 9B blush palette ✏ LIPS: @hudabeauty Liquid Matte in Bikini Babe topped with Angelic Lip Strobe #hudabeautyliquidmatte #hudabeautylipstrobe ✏ BRUSHES: @morphebrushes ✏ CONTACTS: @desioeyes Desert Dream #hairmakeupdiary #makeuptutorialsx0x #linerandbrowsss #fakeupfix #dailygirlsfeed  #makeupgirlz #hudabeauty #hypnaughtypower #makeupforbarbies #allmodernmakeup @lesleyhauler @hudabeauty @alyakattan @monakattan @anastasiabeverlyhills @morphebrushes

Y A L D A G I R O W A L (@glamsquadsydneymua) által megosztott bejegyzés,

la nouvelle mode qui est le #pencilbrows 😭😭😭

🍁 - 1 user (@couplerpgoal) által megosztott bejegyzés,

