Ez a tini testvérpár a profiknál is jobban fon hajat
A két kislány fodrász édesanyjától leste el az alapokat, aki kisgyerekként gyakran bevitte őket szalonjába. A testvérek már négy évesen babáik haján gyakoroltak, később pedig egymást és édesanyjukat használták hajmodellnek.
TSRStaff: Thembi - Instagram @ThembiTV_ This deserves allll the hashtags! #TSRPositiveImages #TSRBeauty #BlackGirlMagic and especially #TSRCutThaCheck because someone needs to!!! _____________________________________ Eight and ten-year old sisters, Jayonnah and Aiyonnah, aka #OnnaSlay are braiders, and continue to perfect their craft with their clients who include young girls like themselves as you see in the videos above. _____________________________________ If they continue this way, by the time they hit their teen years (or even sooner) these sissies could be entrepreneurs and whole business women in their own right. _____________________________________ I'm just saying, not only could this hustle pay for their whole college education when the time comes, but it's the seed that'll open many beauty shops and other opportunities to come in the future!! _____________________________________ Come through ladies!! 🎥: @OnnaSlay 💅🏾
Nem is maradt el a sok gyakorlás eredménye, az internet teljesen odavan az ügyes kezű lányok hajfonataiért. Édesanyjuk elismerte, hogy hivatásos fodrász létére még ő sem tud olyan különleges fonásmintákat belevinni a hajba, amiket lányai az évek folyamán kikísérleteztek.
(Forrás: Yahoo)