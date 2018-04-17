nlc-logo

2018. 04. 17. Rudolf
Szépüljünk
Vízipisztollyal készül a legújabb hajőrület
Szépüljünk
2018. Április 17.

Vízipisztollyal készül a legújabb hajőrület

Szuper hajfestési megoldással rukkolt elő a fodrászpár.
NLCafé
2018. Április 17.
f Ajánlom

Elő a vízipisztolyokkal, és nemcsak azért, mert mindjárt itt a nyár! Ha tényleg extrém hajra vágysz, ez elengedhetetlen eszköz lesz hozzá.

Nemrég beszámoltunk arról, hogy hódít a szivárványos hajak trendje, ezt spékelte meg a két fodrász most azzal, hogy vízipisztollyal spriccelik a hajra a különböző színű festékeket. Az egy dolog, hogy tényleg extravagáns hajat kap mindenki, aki alá meri vetni magát ennek a különleges módszernek, de maga a folyamat is elképesztő jó látvány!

Yahoo Lifestyle

Címkék: haj frizura trend vízipisztoly szivárvány

