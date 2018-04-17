Vízipisztollyal készül a legújabb hajőrület
Elő a vízipisztolyokkal, és nemcsak azért, mert mindjárt itt a nyár! Ha tényleg extrém hajra vágysz, ez elengedhetetlen eszköz lesz hozzá.
Nemrég beszámoltunk arról, hogy hódít a szivárványos hajak trendje, ezt spékelte meg a két fodrász most azzal, hogy vízipisztollyal spriccelik a hajra a különböző színű festékeket. Az egy dolog, hogy tényleg extravagáns hajat kap mindenki, aki alá meri vetni magát ennek a különleges módszernek, de maga a folyamat is elképesztő jó látvány!
Splash Kaleidoscope fun with @katkolors 🔥 This was seriously so much fun! . . #splashkaleidoscope . Products: @pulpriothair + @colortrak + @brazilianbondbuilder Special thanks: @camicane17 @thenameisduncan . #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #btconeshot_collaboration18#btconeshot_colorvideo18 . . ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀#buzzedandfaded ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ @withlovesalon
💕Never tell an artist how they must create, just let it be art. 🎨Loved playing with @buzzedandfaded in another Splash Kaleidescope creation! . . . Products: @pulpriothair @brazilianbondbuilder @colortrak @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_colorvideo18 #btconeshot_collabvideo18 . . . @withlovesalon
🤘🏻SPLASH KALEIDESCOPE💥🌈 Creating faux texture with a unique color placement in a collab with my love @buzzedandfaded ! Did you catch the video we posted last night on how we made this? 🔫🔫🔫 . . Tools of choice: @pulpriothair + @colortrak @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_collaboration18#btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18#btconeshot_pastel18 . . @withlovesalon