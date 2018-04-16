nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

19C
2018. 04. 16. Csongor
Szépüljünk
Felejtsd el a fura szemöldöktrendeket, itt az orrsmink!
Szépüljünk
2018. Április 16.

Felejtsd el a fura szemöldöktrendeket, itt az orrsmink!

Karakteres nózik előnyben!
NLCafé
2018. Április 16.
f Ajánlom

Amikor azt hiszed, már semmi újat nem hozhat a divat, az Instagram mindig képes meglepetéseket okozni.

A szem- vagy szájhangsúlyos sminkek után az internet kreatív népe újabb fókuszterületet talált az orrnyergen. Úgy tűnik, idén nyáron akármivel díszíthetjük az orrunkat a kreatív színhatásoktól…

… és minimalista vonalaktól kezdve…

… a gyümölcsökön…

…és virágokon át…

…a villámszerű cikk-cakkokig.

Határ a csillagos ég!

I love @milk1422 face charts so much, they really help you find inspo and also help improve your skills! There’s so many creative and challenging looks you can try out when you look at their face charts Face: @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline instant age rewind concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit • aurora glowkit • powder bronzer “rosewood” _____________ Eyes: @nyxcosmetics liquid suede “run the world” and “amethyst” and “oh put it on” • white liquid liner @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow “ebony” • clear brow gel @amoralashesofficial “Bold af” lashes _____________ Lips: @nyxcosmetics lingerie “lace detail” @anastasiabeverlyhills matte lipstick “kiss” _____________ Wig: @feshfen

A post shared by 🍑Tiponya Amber (@mamapeach_) on

Forrás: Mirror.

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: orr smink instagram trend bizarr

még több cikk

Gáspár Bea

Gáspár Beát vidékies stílusa miatt támadják

2 főre és két éjszakára szóló Hotel Azúr Prémium***** vouchert nyerhetsz!

NLCafé bögrejáték

Nyerj wellness pihenést!
szappan

A polgári lakástól a hajón át a börtönig: a szappan élete

Caramell Premium Resort nyeremény!
retro suti majomkenyer recept
recept

Az abbahagyhatatlan retró süti
Krémmánia

Szépségdoboz magyarral töltve – itt van újra a Krémmánia Beauty Box Hungarian Edition
higiénia

Ezek a legfontosabb vívmányok, amelyek kényelmessé teszik a reggeledet
előző élet

Vajon mennyi előző életet éltél már? Izgalmas teszt következik
Kollányi Zsuzsi

Babát vár Kollányi Zsuzsi
kártya

Húzz egy gyönyörű kártyát. Ezt jósolja a hétre
könyvtár

7 gyönyörű könyvtár, ahová még vizsgaidőszakban is örömmel bújik el az ember
Nagy duett

A Nagy Duett: Horváth Tamás és Balázs Andi nyerte az első adást
kutya

Örökbe fogadott kutya oldja a stresszt az egyik rendőrőrsön
hódi pamela

Új férfi van Hódi Pamela életében
panellakás

Lepukkant panelfürdőből igényes, modern fürdőszoba – előtte-utána fotók
Megosztás Facebookon