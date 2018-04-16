Felejtsd el a fura szemöldöktrendeket, itt az orrsmink!
Amikor azt hiszed, már semmi újat nem hozhat a divat, az Instagram mindig képes meglepetéseket okozni.
A szem- vagy szájhangsúlyos sminkek után az internet kreatív népe újabb fókuszterületet talált az orrnyergen. Úgy tűnik, idén nyáron akármivel díszíthetjük az orrunkat a kreatív színhatásoktól…
lovey dovey (i edited my eyes guys.. and now i'm super interested in buying colored contacts) |FACE| •the @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil in milk and control freak brow gel #nyxcosmetics •the @sugarpill suburbia shadow #sugarpillcosmetics •the @meltcosmetics @meltcosmeticsofficial radioactive pressed pigment #meltcosmetics •the @suvabeauty hydraliner in bubblegum #suvabeauty •the @benefitcosmetics brow zings in 6 #benefitcosmetics •the @milkmakeup blur stick #milkmakeup •the @mywunderbrow for the freckles #wunderbrow |LIPS| •the @wetnwildbeauty clear gloss w the #milkmakeup gnarly lip color ombre
… és minimalista vonalaktól kezdve…
HERES ORANGE 🍊 Orange has got to be one of my favorite colors to wear bc blue and orange are complimentary colors and its the combo of a life time The entire time I was doing this look I was thinking of Stella from the Winx Club WHO watched that show bc ya boi was obsessed and I convinced myself I was a fairy until I was 12 😂 But anyways I hit 1000 subscribers on YT today and I just wanna say thank you guys soso much this 1000 feels like 1000000 to me and thank you for tuning in on my shenanigans so far on my journey that I started not even 2 months ago how crazy is that?! Im so grateful thank you 💙
… a gyümölcsökön…
🍒🍇🍓TUTTI FRUTTI 🍓🍇🍒 @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Pressed Pigment Palette @morphebrushes 35B Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip Palette for all the fruits • • • • • • • • • • • #creativity #makeup #creativemakeup #color #fruits #fruit #fruitcocktail #tuttifrutti #yum #anastasiabeverlyhills #urbandecay #morphe #morphegirl #morphebrushes #morphe35b #pressedpigment #amazing #creative #blog #makeupblogger #beautyblogger #plussizeblogger #nycblogger #udmtootiefruity #undiscovered_muas
…és virágokon át…
🌸🌷🌼🌹🌺 Part tres of my elements, earth Flowers inspired by @froglady444 Foundation is @itcosmetics CC+ cream Concealer is @tartecosmetics shape tape Eyes I did using @urbandecaycosmetics Full Spectrum palette Glitter is @nyxcosmetics in Ice Flowers I did using mostly @nyxcosmetics liquid suedes and vivid liners Highlight is @ofracosmetics in glazed donut Lips is @ofracosmetics in Tuscany
…a villámszerű cikk-cakkokig.
Határ a csillagos ég!
I love @milk1422 face charts so much, they really help you find inspo and also help improve your skills! There’s so many creative and challenging looks you can try out when you look at their face charts Face: @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline instant age rewind concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit • aurora glowkit • powder bronzer “rosewood” _____________ Eyes: @nyxcosmetics liquid suede “run the world” and “amethyst” and “oh put it on” • white liquid liner @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow “ebony” • clear brow gel @amoralashesofficial “Bold af” lashes _____________ Lips: @nyxcosmetics lingerie “lace detail” @anastasiabeverlyhills matte lipstick “kiss” _____________ Wig: @feshfen
Forrás: Mirror.