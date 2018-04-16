Felejtsd el a fura szemöldöktrendeket, itt az orrsmink!

lovey dovey (i edited my eyes guys.. and now i'm super interested in buying colored contacts) |FACE| •the @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil in milk and control freak brow gel #nyxcosmetics •the @sugarpill suburbia shadow #sugarpillcosmetics •the @meltcosmetics @meltcosmeticsofficial radioactive pressed pigment #meltcosmetics •the @suvabeauty hydraliner in bubblegum #suvabeauty •the @benefitcosmetics brow zings in 6 #benefitcosmetics •the @milkmakeup blur stick #milkmakeup •the @mywunderbrow for the freckles #wunderbrow |LIPS| •the @wetnwildbeauty clear gloss w the #milkmakeup gnarly lip color ombre

A post shared by Karla Garcia (@karlitacosita) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:08am PST