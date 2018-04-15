17 éves lett a világ legszebb nőjének tartott modell
Thylane Blondeau-ra már gyermekkorában felfigyeltek a modellügynökségek, és a most 17 éves modell karrierje azóta is szárnyal.
A sokak által a világ legszebb nőjének tartott Thylane Blondeau azóta többször szerepelt a Vouge címlapján, illetve a világ legnagyobb márkáinak reklámarca. Manökenként pedig a legismertebb divatbemutatók rendszeres fellépője.
Több mint két millió követője van az Instagramon.
Today was an amazing day 🎂and I would like to say thanks to all of u for your messages and the bday wishes i received , I’m blessed and I’m so happy to be surrounded by people who give me so much love . Thanks to the Thylaners so many of you guys are here since day one 🙏🏼❤️ Thanks to my agents in @imgmodels New York Paris, London & LA to believe in me and give me the great opportunity to work with amazing people and talented photographers. Thanks to my soul my mum @veronikaloubry to be here every day I love you mum so much ❤️ Thanks to my @lorealmakeup fam I’m having so much fun all the time working with all of you . Thanks lil bro @ayrtonblondeau you are the sunshine of my life .. Thanks @sandrinegomezphotography for this pic ❤️🙏🏼
(Forrás: Yahoo)