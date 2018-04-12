nlc-logo

Ez az új szemöldöktrend most tényleg jól néz ki
Szépüljünk
2018. Április 12.

Ez az új szemöldöktrend most tényleg jól néz ki

Éljen az elegáns, fémes hatás!
NLCafé
2018. Április 12.
f Ajánlom

Idén még nem múlt el olyan hét, hogy egy újabb szemöldöktrend ne bukkant volna föl az Instagramon a megmosolyogtatótól a bizarrig – azt hittük, hogy már mindent láttunk. Ez az új ötlet azonban azzal lóg ki a sorból, hogy tulajdonképpen egészen hordhatónak, sőt előnyösnek tűnik.

Kapcsolódó

Az Instagramon már a kezdeményező chunimakeup posztja óta számos alternatív megoldás is született ugyanarra a dilemmára, íme a fotók.

Brow Chain 💚 Products used on this look: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Dark Brown @nyxcosmetics Eyeshadow Base - Nude @anastasiaveverlyhills @norvina Subculture Palette Fudge & Axis @katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner - Trooper @nyxcosmeticsnordics Wonder Pencil - Light @tatti_lashes TL3 @Morphebrushes That Glow Bronzer Palette @hudabeauty Faux Filter Foundation Latte @lauramercier Loose Setting Powder @shophudabeauty 3D highlighter Palette Golden Sands @sigmabeauty brushes _ #hudabeauty#anastasiabeverlyhills#dipbrow#anastasiabrows#brian_champagne#maquillage#makeupartistsworldwide#wakeupandmakeup#universodamaquiagem_oficial#subculturepalette#makeupsocial#makeupfanatic1#undiscovered_muas#browchain#nyxcosmetics#abhxamrezy#makeupoftheday#sigmabeauty#makeuptutorial#shophudabeauty#makeup#makeupartist#makeupjunkie#browtrend#hudabeautyrosegoldpalette#hudabeautydesertdusk#hudabeautyobsessions#inssta_makeup#katvond#cutcrease @makeupartists_worldwide @peachyqueenblog @wakeupandmakeup @undiscovered_muas @shimycatsmua @monakattan @maryhadalittlegramm @alyakattan @morphebrushes @inssta_makeup @universodamaquiagem_oficial @norvina

A post shared by چنور زآهیدی C H U N I (@chunimakeup) on

💎 E X T R A 💎 Inspired by this brow trend thing I've seen around and the amazing & extra @amberscholl ... It's not perfect I know but its still oh so sparkly 😉💎 . . ::The Details:: 🔸Eyes; @maybelline Colour Tattoo 24hr Eyeshadow in 93 Crème de Nude, @anastasiabeverlyhills Modern Renaissance Palette and @kyliecosmetics Peach Palette w/@__dollbeauty_ Lashes in Chloe Elizabeth 🔸 🔸Mascara; @lorealmakeup @lorealusa the new Lash Paradise (at least in the UK its newly released)🔸 🔸Liner; @stargazerproducts Glitter Liner in Pink and @essencecosmetics Extreme Lasting Waterproof Eye Liner Pencil in 06 Silky Nude🔸 🔸Face; @benefitcosmeticsuk Porefessional Primer, @lagirlcosmetics Pro Coverage HD Illuminating Foundation in Nude Beige, @maccosmetics Pro-Longwear Concealer in NC20 (with Fix Plus) and @narsissist Soft Matte Complete Concealer in Custard to carve out my brows🔸 🔸Powder; @rcmamakeup No Colour Powder🔸 🔸Brows; @eylureofficial Brow Pencil in Dark Brown & @maybelline Brow Drama Brow Mascara in Dark Blonde🔸 🔸Highlight; @ofracosmetics On The Glow Palette in Beverly Hills🔸 🔸Setting Spray; @skindinavia Finishing Spray🔸 . . #Follow if ya want more ☝☝☝ . . #browchain #amberscholl #inspired #browtrends #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupjunkie #makeupartist #lashes #bbdaretoshare #beauty #kylie #modernrenaissance #makeuplook #minimalism #blingbrows #dipbrowpomade #undiscovered_mua #mac #kyliecosmetics #art #glitter #dollbeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #cutcrease #slave2beauty #makeupbyme #nars

A post shared by L E ∆ H (@lealeaross) on

Queen of hearts 👑❤👑 - Products used: - ⭐ @toofaced shadow insurance ⭐ @maccosmetics paintpot in painterly ⭐ @colouredraine Crown, Heir, Princess, Ladyship and Empress eyeshadow ⭐ NYC Liquid liner ⭐ @colourpopcosmetics Brew haha pencil liner ⭐ @smashboxcosmetics full exposure mascara ⭐ @hudabeauty Giselle lashes ⭐ @colourpopcosmetics Blondie and Dope taupe brow pot #colouredrainequeenofhearts #colouredraine #queenofhearts #queenofheartspalette #bbdaretoshare #makeuplover #makeupjunkie #wakeupandmakeup #motd #mua #makeupartist #makeupartistsworldwide #featuremua #featuring_mua #undicovered_muas #undiscoveredmuas #beauty #brian_champagne #vegas_nay #norvina #dressyourface #maquiagemx #universodamaquiagem_oficial #universodamaquiagem #browtrends #browchain #browbling #hudabeauty #CRQueenOfHearts #queenofhearts

A post shared by Astrid (@mua_astrid) on

Forrás: Yahoo

Kiemelt képünk illusztráció. Fotó: Pexels

szemöldök smink instagram trend

