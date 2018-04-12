Ez az új szemöldöktrend most tényleg jól néz ki
Idén még nem múlt el olyan hét, hogy egy újabb szemöldöktrend ne bukkant volna föl az Instagramon a megmosolyogtatótól a bizarrig – azt hittük, hogy már mindent láttunk. Ez az új ötlet azonban azzal lóg ki a sorból, hogy tulajdonképpen egészen hordhatónak, sőt előnyösnek tűnik.
Az Instagramon már a kezdeményező chunimakeup posztja óta számos alternatív megoldás is született ugyanarra a dilemmára, íme a fotók.
Forrás: Yahoo
Kiemelt képünk illusztráció. Fotó: Pexels