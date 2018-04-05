Elképesztően néz ki most ez az anyuka

A 42 éves Joanne Peters mindig is átlagos testalkatú volt. Nem kórosan elhízott, de világéletében volt rajta néhány pluszkiló. Eddig. Szívesen evett egyszerű szénhidráttal teli, zsíros dolgokat, és gyakorlatilag egyáltalán nem sportolt. Két gyermeke születése után csak úgy szaladtak fel a kilók, amit még Joanne depressziója is súlyosbított.

A végső lökést az adta meg Joanne-nek, hogy találkozott egy barátnőjével, aki tíz kilót adott le, és fantasztikusan nézett ki. Ő biztatta a nőt arra is, hogy hozzon létre egy Instagram-fiókot, és kövessen inspiráló fitneszbloggereket. Joanne-nek hamarosan saját követői is lettek, jelenleg mintegy 120 000-nél tart.

Súlyban nem sokat fogyott, hiszen 61 kilóról 57-re fogyott, viszont, ahogy az Instagram-fotói is mutatják, a teste teljesen átalakult. Az egyik titka az időszakos böjt. Ez azt jelenti, hogy valamennyi étkezését nyolc órán belül tudja le (például déltől este nyolcig), ami azt jelenti, hogy a testét zsírégetésre kényszeríti.

„Azért működik nagyon jól, mert így nem az evésre gondolok egész nap, és nem vágyom az édességre sem” – írja. A kalóriákat nem számolja, arra viszont figyel, hogy egészséges dolgokat egyen.

A második fia születése után hat hónappal a diéta mellett edzésbe is kezdett, és bár eleinte nagyon gyenge volt, hamar megerősödött. Most heti ötször tart 30-40 perces súlyzós edzéseket, és igyekszik heti egyszer-kétszer sétálni is egy kicsit.

Összegezve a következő tanácsot adja azoknak, akik fittebbek szeretnének lenni:

„Először is, koncentrálj az ételekre, mert ez a leglényegesebb, hogy számítsanak az edzéseid. Ez utóbbiból válaszd a súlyzós edzéseket, ami segít az izomépítésben. Arra figyelj, hogy mindig új kihívásokat állíts magadnak. Egy edzés soha ne legyen túl könnyű.”

Forrás: The Sun

Kiemelt kép: Instagram/Joanne Peters