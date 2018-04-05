Elképesztően néz ki most ez az anyuka

A 42 éves Joanne Peters mindig is átlagos testalkatú volt. Nem kórosan elhízott, de világéletében volt rajta néhány pluszkiló. Eddig. Szívesen evett egyszerű szénhidráttal teli, zsíros dolgokat, és gyakorlatilag egyáltalán nem sportolt. Két gyermeke születése után csak úgy szaladtak fel a kilók, amit még Joanne depressziója is súlyosbított.
A végső lökést az adta meg Joanne-nek, hogy találkozott egy barátnőjével, aki tíz kilót adott le, és fantasztikusan nézett ki. Ő biztatta a nőt arra is, hogy hozzon létre egy Instagram-fiókot, és kövessen inspiráló fitneszbloggereket. Joanne-nek hamarosan saját követői is lettek, jelenleg mintegy 120 000-nél tart.
At 36 I lived a lifestyle where sometimes foods were everyday foods but thought if I went for a walk around the block after dinner, I was doing ok. 😉 - I was waiting for that ‘someday’ when I would get fit and healthy but at the time I wasn’t the person who made goals, chased and achieved them. - The thing is, you don’t just become that person accidentally. You can make the choice and reinvent yourself at any stage. - I fluffed around for another three years after the pic on the left and I wish I had started earlier because I have no idea what my younger body may have been able to achieve given some effort and the right nutrition. - But what I do know is that it is never too late to start and nothing beats being your best at any age. It would suck to get through life never having felt that. - I don’t plan on letting myself go again. It will always be an obstacle course as I get older and things get more difficult but health is most definitely worth fighting for. 🙌🏼
Súlyban nem sokat fogyott, hiszen 61 kilóról 57-re fogyott, viszont, ahogy az Instagram-fotói is mutatják, a teste teljesen átalakult. Az egyik titka az időszakos böjt. Ez azt jelenti, hogy valamennyi étkezését nyolc órán belül tudja le (például déltől este nyolcig), ami azt jelenti, hogy a testét zsírégetésre kényszeríti.
„Azért működik nagyon jól, mert így nem az evésre gondolok egész nap, és nem vágyom az édességre sem” – írja. A kalóriákat nem számolja, arra viszont figyel, hogy egészséges dolgokat egyen.
At 42 and even after fat loss I feel my skin is at it it’s best. I’ve been asked a lot about my skin care routine lately and I’m posting what works for ME in case any of you want to do your own research into the products, none of which I am affiliated with by the way. Some are natural products, some are not, but either way you need to use caution and even get advice when trying something new. I’ve tried many different products but the below combination is what has my skin looking it’s best. - Cleanser - I use @drbronner pure Castile soap for both face and body. I love the Hemp/Peppermint as it makes my skin tingle. 😜 I use exfoliating gloves on my body and a soft microfibre cloth gently on my face a couple of times a week. - Toner - @everybit.organic Rose Water - I love this - smells so good! I pour some into a little spray bottle and spritz it on. - Tretinoin cream - There are many brand names for this like Retin A and a prescription is needed here in Aus. It is a synthetic form of vitamin A used to speed up cell turnover and you need to slowly acclimatise your skin to it. I use the 0.05% cream and at this stage am only using it sparingly two times a week at night. - Glycolic acid lotion - Currently using acne.org Aha+ glycolic (10%) lotion. This is an exfoliant and I use it the night after I use the tretinoin... so twice a week. - Serum: I fill a 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) amber bottle (with dropper) with fractionated coconut oil, then add a TOTAL of 12 drops of whatever combination of essential oils I want. Currently loving geranium, frankincense, lavender, rose otto and ylang ylang. There are so many oils with rejuvenating properties to choose from and buying certified organic is a must. They can be pricey but last a long time. I like using @doterra and also have some from an Australian brand called Mt. Retour. - Moisturiser: I use Olay complete with SPF 15 - have been for years and always return to it if I stray because it does the job. 👌🏼
A második fia születése után hat hónappal a diéta mellett edzésbe is kezdett, és bár eleinte nagyon gyenge volt, hamar megerősödött. Most heti ötször tart 30-40 perces súlyzós edzéseket, és igyekszik heti egyszer-kétszer sétálni is egy kicsit.
I’ve had some ridiculous comments in my time on Insta but recently I got accused of ‘body shaming’ because I said my before photo made me cringe but I stand by my words because nothing about the way I treated my body back then was anything to be proud of. My side profile has always been my least favourite angle and it’s not until I compare pics to how I was that I can appreciate the progress I’ve made. The one question I often get is how long did it take and the answer to that is the majority of the fat I lost happened in an eight week period while I was doing bbg, and being on top of my nutrition. In terms of gaining muscle though, it’s a much longer and ongoing process but for me, it is so much more satisfying to achieve. 🤗
Összegezve a következő tanácsot adja azoknak, akik fittebbek szeretnének lenni:
„Először is, koncentrálj az ételekre, mert ez a leglényegesebb, hogy számítsanak az edzéseid. Ez utóbbiból válaszd a súlyzós edzéseket, ami segít az izomépítésben. Arra figyelj, hogy mindig új kihívásokat állíts magadnak. Egy edzés soha ne legyen túl könnyű.”
Forrás: The Sun
Kiemelt kép: Instagram/Joanne Peters