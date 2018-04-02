Elképesztő szülés előtti-utáni fotót posztolt a pankrátorsztár
Visszatér a pankráció világába az egykori fitneszmodell, Trish Stratus, aki sok más híresség mellett vállalta, hogy részt vesz a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) világszervezet 25. évfordulós eseményén. A most 42 éves Stratus 12 évvel ezelőtt vonult vissza, és azóta szült két gyermeket.
Most, második babája születése után egy évvel tér vissza, amit szülés utáni teste megmutatásával ünnepel az Instagramon.
If you had told me I would be celebrating my daughters first year birth month by kicking ass in a @wwe ring, I would have probably said 'get the F out of here'. But I did. - At 12 months postpartum, 12 years post retirement and 7 years since I've competed in a ring and since birthed 2 children - I did it.... I came. I fought. I stratusfied. - Because.... _______I AM WOMAN ✨__________________________ - And can we talk about the 7 of the 30 women in the ring at the FIRST EVER ALL WOMEN Royal Rumble that are MOTHERS?? - Just because I had a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing me. In fact, I am a stronger, wiser, more bad assy version of me, because trust me, birthing and babies do that to a woman! - So let's take a minute to shout out to the mama's out there who are doing it, to the soon to be mama's - get ready to be a better, stronger version of you! To @themickiejames @thebethphoenix @guerrero_vickie @saronasnukawwe @mimicalacool @thebriebella who showed us baby bumps to wrestling bumps is a thing 🙌🏼 - This awesome photo was captured by world renowned fitness photographer @dave_laus. Dave is basically the king of fitness photography, he’s used to shooting the top fitness people in the world, so for him to have captured such a tender (and round!) moment, blew me away and I am forever grateful for his artistic eye. When we shot this in 2017, I was about ready to pop and I said ‘hey we should totally shoot this in 1 year but with my abs back’. I kind of said it jokingly because after two babies, I wasn’t sure they would be back. Cue Dave’s wifey @nichellelaus ... she is what they call a transformation specialist (and multiple fitness cover girl, kick boxer, mom of 4, and a bad ass!). And she said in a very serious tone “whenever you are ready, let me know. I will train you. Let’s do it!”. Thx Nich, for helping me find me - and my abs again!!😜 - Thx to @milayudinadesign for this gorgeous styling (this cloak is from her personal collection, how awesome is it??). Hair & makeup by my girl @byvalerianova of @twochicksandsomelipstick. Shout out to @hairbystavro24 who convinced me to go full blond. And thx to @amanda__lifts for this nifty side by side edit!
Sorry I’ve been MIA - been in the family bubble as Max is on break from school (we call it March Break, I think US it’s Spring Break). We’ve had the best week with lots of activities and a couple much needed PJ days. SWIPE ⬅️ to check out our fun! Anyone else on break? What did you get into this week? - Love this candid shot @photographybydaniella captured of me with my littles. She’s so great at capturing the moments. If you’re in York Region, you must check her out at DaniellaPhotography.ca - she’s amazing!😍👨👩👦👦 - This lovely photo is actually part of my newest magazine feature and cover! This shoot was my first post-baby shoot and I’m so excited about it - check out my site TrishStratus.com - it’s dropping this week!!