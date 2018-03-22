Tizenöt év után sikerült végleg leszámolnia az aknéval

P A T I E N C E....They say that pigmentation can last for up to A YEAR after acne subsides...😬 • S W I P E right for profile view! • I never thought it would actually be true until I experienced it myself! Whenever I get a spot, the mark it leaves behind literally hangs around for MONTHS. Have you seen that show Botched?! It drives me crazy that people are cut up and stitched back together and are back to normal in a matter of weeks...yet I get one spot and I’m still dealing with the remains 5-6 months later...WTF?! How is that fair?! 😂 • Anyway, the point is... it can be sooo tough when you finally get to the bottom of your acne yet you still feel shit about your skin as you’re covered in red marks...but it WILL get better. It may take longer than you’d like...but as you already know from the loooonnngg process of healing your acne, these things take time and we need to be more patient, and more kind, to ourselves. • In an attempt to speed up my healing, I’ve tried soooo many treatments to fade my scars and pigmentation including: → Microdermabrasion → Dermapen → Dermarolling → Gentle acid exfoliation → Vitamin B3 serum → Retinol serum → Vitamin C serum → Vitamin C supplementation → Infrared LED light therapy • The past three months I’ve got into a solid routine of using my infrared mask for 20 minutes and a retinol serum at night and a vitamin C serum in the AM combined with my Exposed skin care regime (gentle acids) which all together seem to be working really well for my skin. Old marks that have been there for over 8 months are clearing up much quicker and even my deeper, pitted scars on my cheeks seem to be filling out. • Do you struggle with pigmentation that lasts for ages after a breakout? What treatments have you found to be most effective for scarring? • Head over to skin care recommendations via the link in my bio for product recommendations and discount codes!

