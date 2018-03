Sokkoló a legújabb szemöldöktrend – fotók

I wish my ribs would form points and my hands would smoothen into mathematically perfect spheres. I have an itch for a hollow cube that fluxes between emitting light and devouring light, and absolutely nothing else. I don’t know how to express anything else right now other than the idea that I just cannot find myself in a physical space.

