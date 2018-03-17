nlc-logo

2018. 03. 17. Gertrúd, Patrik
Szépüljünk
10 minimalista tetoválás cicásoknak
Szépüljünk
2018. Március 17.

10 minimalista tetoválás cicásoknak

Imádod a macskádat, esetleg a saját cicádat szeretnéd a bőrödre varratni? Mutatunk tíz szuper, minimalista tetoválást a macskásoknak!
NLCafé
2018. Március 17.
Ha már elhatároztad magad, és tudod, hogy szeretnél egy cicás tetoválást, akkor itt az alkalom, hogy inspirálódj. Persze ezeket a macskás tetoválásokat nyugodtan alakítsd át a kedved szerint, kérj segítséget attól a művésztől, akivel majd felviteted a bőrödre a festéket!

By Lawrence @l.georgehunt #tattoo #eternaltattoos #312highstreetdorking #cattattoo #blackwork

eternaltattoos (@eternaltattoos) által megosztott bejegyzés,

#cattattoo

David Gardiner Tattooiest (@tatmand_inks_) által megosztott bejegyzés,

#temptation_tattoo #tattoo #tatoo #tatouage #ink #inked #inkedgirl #legtattoo #colortattoo #cat #chat #cattattoo #heels

Reaper (@temptation_tattoo) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Címkék: macska cica tetoválás

