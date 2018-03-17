nlc-logo

2018. 03. 17. Gertrúd, Patrik
Szépüljünk
Nincs most menőbb a szivárványos frufrunál
Szépüljünk
2018. Március 17.

Nincs most menőbb a szivárványos frufrunál

Pár hónapja ütötte fel a fejét a szivárványos hajtrend.
NLCafé
2018. Március 17.
f Ajánlom

Egy St. Louis-i fodrász, Caitlin Ford nemrég szuper videót töltött fel az Instagramra, amiben megmutatja, hogyan is készíti el látványos, szivárványos haját. Vagyis csak a frufruját, a haja többi része az ombrét népszerűsíti.

RAINBOW FRINGE 🌈🌈 Here is the skinny on how I place my rainbow bangs! Because my bangs are C shaped I try to follow the perimeter of how they are cut as best as possible with my sub sections so these lines lay nicely and not too square. I use conditioner towards the base of my bangs so I can control the direction that the hair in each slice is going. Since this colored section lays over my natural brown hair the color is broken up in a way that gives it an oil-slick feel. I use @Pravana Neon Yellow, @limecrimemakeup Anime w/ a drop of Pravana Blue, and Limecrime Valentine on my hair! 😊🌈 #thebtcteam #btconeshot_colorvideo18 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #esteticausa #beautylaunchpad #stlouishair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #alternativefashion #fashionisart #hairideas #rainbowbangs #limecrime #pravana

St Louis - Color Specialist (@caitlinfordhair) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Mozdulataiból egyértelműen süt a profizmus és szakértelem, magabiztosan pingálja a tincseit. Elég szuggesztív videó, be kell vallanunk, van benne valami, amitől jó nézni. Talán a sok szín vagy maga a látvány, de egy pillanatra mi is eljátszottunk a gondolattal, hogy ecsetet ragadunk, és a szivárvány színeibe borulunk.

Kapcsolódó

Yahoo Lifestyle

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: szivárvány frufru haj frizura ombre

