2018. 03. 15. Kristóf
Szépüljünk
Virágok és szerelem – tavaszi manikűr, ha valami egyedire vágysz
Szépüljünk
2018. Március 14.

Virágok és szerelem – tavaszi manikűr, ha valami egyedire vágysz

Bár az időjárás még szórakozik velünk, azért már nagyon várjuk, hogy végérvényesen bekövetkezzen a tavasz. Ha te is szeretnél ráhangolódni a tavaszra, akkor nézd meg ezeket a virágos manikűröket!
nlc
2018. Március 14.
f Ajánlom

Hétvégén még visszatér a hó és a hideg, de a szívünkben már nagyon készülődik a tavasz. Várjuk a színes virágokat, azt, hogy érezzük a jellegzetes tavaszi zsongást. Tavasszal előkerülnek a színesebb ruhák, és ilyenkor a körmeink színével is bátran játszhatunk. Kérj te is virágokat, rügyező fákat és szíveket a manikűrösnél, vagy készítsd el magadnak otthon!

Cseresznyefa-virágzás a körmeiden

Cherry blossom nails 🌸🌸🌸 ➡️ two ways. Products used on the freehand version: 🌸 @madam_glam Baby Blue, Perfect White (for the base), Color Me Coraly (for the blossoms) 💙 Black acrylic craft paint. Products used on the stamped version: 💙 @madam_glam Baby Blue, Color Me Coraly (for the base) 💕 @creativeshopstamping plate 88 🌸 Moyou London Black Knight, Essence Wild White Ways and Va-Va-Voom (for the cherry blossoms) #cherryblossom #cherryblossomnails #flowers #flowernails #springnails 🌸🌸🌸 #nail #nails #nailart #nailpolish #nailswag #nailstagram #naildesign #nailsofinstagram #prettynails #cutenails #nails2inspire #nailsoftheday #nailedit #nailsart #nailartaddict #nailpromote #naildesigns #nailartclub #nailpolishaddict #instanails #notd #ignails #nailsdid #nag_repost

Tadeja 🇸🇮 (@nails4cocktails) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Legyen virágoskert a karmaidon!

Használd a finom színeket a tavaszi manikűröknél!

Ha valami durván különleges manikűrt szeretnél!

Varázsolj hippi tavaszt a körmeidre!

Hello! 💙 Spongebob for #nailartchallengemarch ☺️ I did this gradient mani with those flowers, inspired by the underwater scene in the spongebob cartoon! 😊 I started with a white nailpolish first then I sponged on the mint-blue gradient. After I stamped on this image with a dark blue polish and I outlined some of the flowers with Yellow. Finished with matte top coat.💙💚💛 . 💚 @essence_cosmetics - play with my mint 💙 @sophincosmetics 💛 @probelle_beauty - Yellow 💙 @essence_cosmetics 🌼stamping plate: @bornprettystore . Hope you like it! ☺️ Have a nice day! 😘❤️💕💗 . #nail #nails #notd #nailpolish #instanails #körmök #nailartwow #nailswag #nails2inspire #nailartlove #nailitdaily #nailartdiary #nailgasm #nailsoftheday #nailartchallenge #naillove #nailfashion #nailaddict #nailartoohlala #nailsofinstagram #nailart #cutenails #💅🏻 #mik #gradientnails #springnails #stampingnailart #bornprettystore #mattenails

Bianka 💖💅🏻💅🏻 (@nbnailart) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Jelezd a manikűröddel is, hogyan nálad már megérkezett a tavaszi zsongás!

Ragyogj a bulikon is tavaszi körmökkel!

Hey guys today I've got these super fun confetti glitter to share with you from @beautybigbangnail @beautybigbangs. I originally had a different design in mind but with Valentine's Day on the brain I decided to use them for this cute heart design with matching stamping instead 😊 These confetti glitter came in a pot and unlike powder it didn't explode all over the place when I opened it- woohoo for confetti glitter! 🎉 they were mixed pretty evenly so I didn't have to fish for the color confetti I wanted all I had to do was dip the tip of the tool I was using in the pot and transfer it over to the nail 😉 Hope you all like this tutorial for this design! 💙 Other products used: @differentdimensionus Others Who Broke My Heart They Were Like Northern Stars @linanailartsupplies @bundlemonster 💅 If you guys are interested in these confetti glitters head on over to www.beautybigbang.com the product sku for these particular confetti glitters is #J2436-11A but there were many other confetti glitter options! BeautyBigBang has tons of nail art options to choose from and they are all great quality! Dont forget to use my code SAMMB for 10% off your order at checkout! You can click the link in my bio to be taken directly to their nail art supplies! 😘 ------------------------------ #notd #notd365nailart #nailsoftheday #nailoftheday #nailarttutorial #votd #nailsofinstagram #prettynails #holographicnails #holo #holonailpolish #loveyournails #nailartcommunity #nailpolishlove #nailaddicts #newnails #nailpromote #nailswag #rockyournails #stampingnailart #differentdimension #bundlemonster #bundlemonsterstamping #linanailartsupplies #beautybigbang #heartnails #valentinesdaynails #glitterplacement #confettinails

Samantha B (@sammbnails) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: manikűr köröm műköröm

