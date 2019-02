Néhány napig ismét látható a világhírű „tűzvízesés”

View this post on Instagram

Today's firefall in Yosemite. Truly a sight to be seen and experienced. There's a reason thousands of people made their way to various parts of the valley to witness and capture this truly remarkable event. #yosemite #yosemitenationalpark #yosemitenps #firefall #horsetailfalls #waterfall #waterfalls #elcapitan #optoutside #landscapephotography #colorphotography #fireinthesky #natgeo #bay_shooters #earth_pix #ourplanetdaily @nikonusa #abc30insider @abc30_actionnews