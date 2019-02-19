Ez a kétéves kislány mindennap más inspiráló nőnek öltözik

View this post on Instagram

Day 14 of 28! Day of love! @michelleobama Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama (born January 17, 1964) is an American writer, lawyer, and university administrator who served as the First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She is married to the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, and was the first African-American First Lady. Raised on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, Obama is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In her early legal career, she worked at the law firm Sidley Austin, where she met Barack Obama. She subsequently worked in non-profits and as the Associate Dean of Student Services at the University of Chicago and the Vice President for Community and External Affairs of the University of Chicago Medical Center. Michelle married Barack in 1992 and they have two daughters. #rmjbhm #blackherstory #blackhistorymonth #love #ancestorswildestdreams @target #michelleobama @rileymj2016