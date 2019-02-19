nlc-logo

2019. 02. 19.
Szabadidő
Ez a kétéves kislány mindennap más inspiráló nőnek öltözik
Szabadidő
2019. Február 19.

Ez a kétéves kislány mindennap más inspiráló nőnek öltözik

Az anyja fontosnak tartja, hogy női példaképeket mutasson a lányának.
Határ Nóra
Határ Nóra
2019. Február 19.
f Ajánlom

Az észak-karolinai Charlotte-ban élő Sasha Bonner fontosnak tartja, hogy kétéves lánya megismerjen néhány erős nőt, akikre később példaképként gondolhat. Ezért találta ki, hogy a februárban tartó Fekete Történelem Hónapja alatt mindennap más inspiráló nőnek öltözteti be Riley-t.

View this post on Instagram

Day 14 of 28! Day of love! @michelleobama Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama (born January 17, 1964) is an American writer, lawyer, and university administrator who served as the First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She is married to the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, and was the first African-American First Lady. Raised on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, Obama is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In her early legal career, she worked at the law firm Sidley Austin, where she met Barack Obama. She subsequently worked in non-profits and as the Associate Dean of Student Services at the University of Chicago and the Vice President for Community and External Affairs of the University of Chicago Medical Center. Michelle married Barack in 1992 and they have two daughters. #rmjbhm #blackherstory #blackhistorymonth #love #ancestorswildestdreams @target #michelleobama @rileymj2016

A post shared by ❤❤Sasha❤❤ (@motherofriley_) on

A kislány eddig az utóbbi napokban beöltözött már Beyoncénak, Michelle Obamának, Serena Williamsnek és a tornász Simone Bilesnak is. Bonner az Instagramra tölti fel a lányáról készült jelmezes fotókat, és mindig odaírja azt is, kinek öltözött be Riley.

Stacey Abrams politikus válaszolt is a posztokra: azt írta, szerinte egy nap Riley is olyan nő lesz, aki bevonul a történelembe. Sasha Bonner is azt akarja közvetíteni a lányának, hogy bármi lehet belőle, a lehetőségei végtelenek.

(ABC News)

példakép inspiráló nők serena williams Michelle Obama

