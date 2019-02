Műalkotásokká változtatja a kátyúkat ez a kortárs művész

View this post on Instagram

The 6th Detroit install is now ready for viewing! “Bouquet” is located at Riopelle and Adelaide in Eastern Market. Let’s see is this bouquet lasts longer than the flowers I left in NYC. The goodie bag (with a new limited edition print!) is attached to a nearby telephone post. Post a pic if you grab it! More installs soon... •••••• #bachor #jimbachor #potholeart #potholeartinstallations #muralsinthemarket #easternmarket