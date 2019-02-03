A 8 legszebb szerelmes dal Valentin-napra

Amióta világ a világ, a szerelem az egyik legfőbb inspirálója a művészeteknek, beleértve a zenét is. Egy művész, aki éppen szerelmes vagy reménytelenül szerelmes, esetleg szerelmi csalódást élt át, a saját módján fejezi ki érzelmeit. Ilyenkor születnek a legszebb szerelmes dalok. Az alábbi válogatás szubjektív, korántsem teljes.

8. Righthouse Brothers – Ghost

7. Whitney Houston – I will always love you

6. Beatles – All you need is love

5. Céline Dion – My heart will go on

4. Mariah Carey – Without you

3. Elvis Presley – Love me tender

2. Demjén Ferenc: Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled?

1. Bryan Adams: All for love