nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

9C
2019. 02. 03. Balázs
Szabadidő
A 8 legszebb szerelmes dal Valentin-napra
Szabadidő
2019. Február 03.

A 8 legszebb szerelmes dal Valentin-napra

A szerelem művészet, zene, érzelmek. Sokféleképpen kifejezhetjük érzéseinket, akár egy gyönyörű szerelmes dallal is. Feleslegesnek tűnhet, de mi azért, a Valentin-napra tekintettel, összegyűjtöttük a szerintünk 8 legszebbet.
NLCafé
2019. Február 03.
f Ajánlom

Amióta világ a világ, a szerelem az egyik legfőbb inspirálója a művészeteknek, beleértve a zenét is. Egy művész, aki éppen szerelmes vagy reménytelenül szerelmes, esetleg szerelmi csalódást élt át, a saját módján fejezi ki érzelmeit. Ilyenkor születnek a legszebb szerelmes dalok. Az alábbi válogatás szubjektív, korántsem teljes.

8. Righthouse Brothers – Ghost

Righteous Brothers - UNCHAINED MELODY - GHOST

A plecat sa joace in alte lumi....:( .... He's gone to play in other worlds ....:(

7. Whitney Houston – I will always love you

Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (Official Music Video)

Whitney Houston's official music video for 'I Will Always Love You'. Click to listen to Whitney Houston on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/WhitneyHSpotify?IQid=WhitneyHIWALY As featured on Whitney: The Greatest Hits.

6. Beatles – All you need is love

The Beatles - All You Need Is Love

enjoy!

5. Céline Dion – My heart will go on

Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On

Bellixima canzone d'amore tratta dal film de "Il Titanic", spero che vi piaccia...................

4. Mariah Carey – Without you

Mariah Carey - Without You (Official Video)

Check out more great videos from the 90's here: http://smarturl.it/Ultimate90 Click here to buy: http://smarturl.it/MCWithoutYou Taken from the album 'Music Box'.

3. Elvis Presley – Love me tender

Elvis Presley Love Me Tender (1956) (Official Video)

Thank you for watching this video.! www.elvis.com Folow us on the Twitter . Like us on the Facebook Enjoy.

2. Demjén Ferenc: Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled?

Demjén Ferenc - Hogyan Tudnék Élni Nélküled (HQ)

Demjén Ferenc - Hogyan Tudnék Élni Nélküled (HQ)

1. Bryan Adams: All for love

Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting - All For Love (Official Music Video)

Music video by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting performing All For Love. (C) 1994 A&M Records #BryanAdams #AllForLove #Vevo #Rock #OfficialMusicVideo

Kapcsolódó

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: Valentin-nap szerelem szerelmes szerelmes dal zene romantika

még több cikk

medve

Már biztos: jön a tavasz!
becsületes megtaláló

300 ezer forintot talált, visszaadta
Andy Vajna

Máris fosztogatják Andy Vajna sírját
vadlúd

Lelőtték Dórit, az Afrikát is megjárt jeladós vadludat
eutanázia hollandia dokumentumfilm
eutanázia

„Amikor az orvos közölte, hogy Alzheimer-kórom van, azonnal tudtam, mit kell tennem: még aznap bejelentkeztem egy eutanáziaklinikára”
matek

Nagyot változik a matekoktatás a magyar iskolákban
kutya

Kutyát szeretnél? Íme 10 fajta, amely lakásba ideális
Zalatnay Sarolta

Kapcsolatra vágyik a 71 éves Zalatnay Sarolta
sziámi ikrek

A hétvégén megműtik a Budapestre érkezett sziámi ikerpárt
Amal Clooney

41 éves Amal Clooney, a nő, aki meghódította a legismertebb agglegény szívét
Megosztás Facebookon