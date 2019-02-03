A 8 legszebb szerelmes dal Valentin-napra
Amióta világ a világ, a szerelem az egyik legfőbb inspirálója a művészeteknek, beleértve a zenét is. Egy művész, aki éppen szerelmes vagy reménytelenül szerelmes, esetleg szerelmi csalódást élt át, a saját módján fejezi ki érzelmeit. Ilyenkor születnek a legszebb szerelmes dalok. Az alábbi válogatás szubjektív, korántsem teljes.
8. Righthouse Brothers – Ghost
Righteous Brothers - UNCHAINED MELODY - GHOST
7. Whitney Houston – I will always love you
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (Official Music Video)
6. Beatles – All you need is love
The Beatles - All You Need Is Love
5. Céline Dion – My heart will go on
Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On
4. Mariah Carey – Without you
Mariah Carey - Without You (Official Video)
3. Elvis Presley – Love me tender
Elvis Presley Love Me Tender (1956) (Official Video)
2. Demjén Ferenc: Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled?
Demjén Ferenc - Hogyan Tudnék Élni Nélküled (HQ)
1. Bryan Adams: All for love
Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting - All For Love (Official Music Video)
