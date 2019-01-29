Katalin és Meghan hercegnét annyi troll támadja, hogy segítséget kellett kérniük
A Guardian brit lap számolt be róla, hogy a Kensington Palace-nek közösségi médiával foglalkozó cégekhez kellett fordulnia segítségért, mivel annyi zaklató hozzászólás érkezik Katalin cambridge-i és Meghan sussexi hercegné közösségi oldalaira.
A rosszindulatú beszólások kezelése rengeteg időt vesz el a királyi család oldalait kezelő csapat tagjaitól, akiknek temérdek rasszista, szexista vagy épp fizikai fenyegetést tartalmazó kommentet kell törölniük.
Meglepő módon a legrosszabb megjegyzéseket a két hercegné rajongói írják a másik tábornak, mivel a médiában Katalint és Meghant gyakran riválisként állítják be. A közösségi médiás csapat emiatt a héten az Instagramhoz fordult, hogy segítsenek a probléma megoldásában.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a special visit to the @royaloperahouse today, seeing the costume department and meeting members of The Royal Ballet. The Duchess has taken Princess Charlotte along to a few ballet performances before, and both she and Prince George have been learning the dance. Up to 10,000 costumes are created each year at the Royal Opera House, from gem-encrusted leotards to period corsets. The 160-strong team cover three floors of the ROH and design costumes that not only fit the designer’s vision, but are practical for the performers. The much-loved tutu is one of the most complex items to create, requiring elastic, ribbon, hooks and bars, tape and boning, wire and threads. The ROH Costume Department also has a huge historic costume collection of over 5,000 items, some even as far back as the 1860s. The Duchess has a strong interest in textiles – her great-great-grandfather was a mill owner who ran the family’s successful textile manufacturing business. —————— Ballet has long been supported by members of the Royal Family, as part of the arts. The Queen is Patron of The Royal Ballet, the UK’s oldest ballet company, founded in 1931 by Dame Ninette de Valois. It was invited to become the resident company at the Royal Opera House in 1946, and was granted Royal Charter a decade later, meaning that it was able to use ‘Royal’ in its name. Prince Charles has been Patron of the Royal Opera House since 1975, and is President of the Royal Ballet. The Duke of York is the current Patron for the English National Ballet, which had two prior patrons: Princess Margaret and Princess Diana. The Countess of Wessex, meanwhile, is Patron of the Central Ballet Company. —————— The Duchess was treated to a rehearsal of Frederick Ashton’s The Two Pigeons today by The Royal Ballet dancers. The Two Pigeons runs until the 13th of February for those interested. As a former ballet dancer, this engagement was right up my ally! I’d love for The Duchess to inherit this patronage. The Palace announced that she will be exploring her interest in the use and manufacture of textiles over the next few months.
A kommentelők a Kensington Palace hivatalos Instagram-oldalát sem kímélik: az oldalnak több mint hétmillió követője van, egy-egy poszt alá átlagosan több mint ezer megjegyzés érkezik. Ezek többsége ugyan pozitív tartalmú, egy részük azonban „rendkívül agresszív” egy „belső forrás szerint”.
Ugyanez a forrás azt is elárulta a Guardiannek, hogy a brit királyi udvar hivatalosan nem távolít el olyan hozzászólásokat, amelyek kritikusak a királyi családdal szemben – a kommentelők egy része ezt is sérelmezni szokta.
Emlékezetes, hogy tavaly valaki hat darab kés-emojit posztolt az egyik, Meghan hercegné családjához kapcsolódó kép alá, amit egyértelmű halálos fenyegetésként értékeltek. A Mail on Sunday című lap pedig szintén tavaly számolt be róla, hogy az amerikai származású hercegnét gyakran érik durva, rasszista és szexista megnyilvánulások is. Ő egyébként a Harry herceggel való eljegyzésének bejelentését követően törölte is személyes oldalait, sőt még az életmód-tanácsadással foglalkozó weboldalát is megszüntette.
View this post on Instagram
We get to see Meg tomorrow! She and Harry have a day of engagements in Birkenhead! I love the away-day events. So much variety in the itinerary and there is always a public walkabout. Fun tidbit: Even though the Royals carry out engagements in London more than in any other city, the best chance you have to meet them (not just see them) is outside of London!
A két hercegnével szembeni online zaklatás már olyan méreteket öltött, hogy a Hello! magazin most hétfőn kampányt indított a Twitteren #HelloToKindness hashtag alatt, hogy felhívja a figyelmet a tarthatatlan helyzetre.
„Számunkra elfogadhatatlan, hogy két nőt egymás ellen fordítsanak – mondta a lap királyi családdal foglalkozó szakértője, Emily Nash egy, a kampányt kísérő videóban. – Számunkra elfogadhatatlan zaklató, fenyegető, rasszista vagy szexista kommenteket írni az interneten. És szintén elfogadhatatlan más felhasználókat megtámadni csak azért, mert nem ugyanazt a véleményt képviselik. Mielőtt kommentelsz, gondolkodj! Segítő szándék vezérel? Kedves vagy? Kimondanád ugyanezt a való életben is?”
Kíváncsian várjuk a fejleményeket, a Katalin hercegnével és Meghan hercegnével kapcsolatos hírekről pedig folyamatosan beszámolunk olvasóinknak.