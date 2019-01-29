Katalin és Meghan hercegnét annyi troll támadja, hogy segítséget kellett kérniük

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a special visit to the @royaloperahouse today, seeing the costume department and meeting members of The Royal Ballet. The Duchess has taken Princess Charlotte along to a few ballet performances before, and both she and Prince George have been learning the dance. Up to 10,000 costumes are created each year at the Royal Opera House, from gem-encrusted leotards to period corsets. The 160-strong team cover three floors of the ROH and design costumes that not only fit the designer’s vision, but are practical for the performers. The much-loved tutu is one of the most complex items to create, requiring elastic, ribbon, hooks and bars, tape and boning, wire and threads. The ROH Costume Department also has a huge historic costume collection of over 5,000 items, some even as far back as the 1860s. The Duchess has a strong interest in textiles – her great-great-grandfather was a mill owner who ran the family’s successful textile manufacturing business. —————— Ballet has long been supported by members of the Royal Family, as part of the arts. The Queen is Patron of The Royal Ballet, the UK’s oldest ballet company, founded in 1931 by Dame Ninette de Valois. It was invited to become the resident company at the Royal Opera House in 1946, and was granted Royal Charter a decade later, meaning that it was able to use ‘Royal’ in its name. Prince Charles has been Patron of the Royal Opera House since 1975, and is President of the Royal Ballet. The Duke of York is the current Patron for the English National Ballet, which had two prior patrons: Princess Margaret and Princess Diana. The Countess of Wessex, meanwhile, is Patron of the Central Ballet Company. —————— The Duchess was treated to a rehearsal of Frederick Ashton’s The Two Pigeons today by The Royal Ballet dancers. The Two Pigeons runs until the 13th of February for those interested. As a former ballet dancer, this engagement was right up my ally! I’d love for The Duchess to inherit this patronage. The Palace announced that she will be exploring her interest in the use and manufacture of textiles over the next few months.