Tudtad, hogy a NASA szobrászattal is foglalkozik?

A Dragon's Eye? What do you see within the swirling clouds of Jupiter? A multitude of magnificent, swirling clouds in Jupiter's dynamic North North Temperate Belt are captured in this image from @NASAJuno. Appearing in the scene are several bright-white "pop-up" clouds as well as an anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval. This color-enhanced image was taken at 1:58 p.m. PDT on Oct. 29, 2018 (4:58 p.m. EDT), as the spacecraft performed its 16th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 4,400 miles (7,000 kilometers) from the planet's cloud tops, above a northern latitude of approximately 40 degrees.