Óriási siker! Horváth Laura második lett a crossfit világbajnokságon

Congrats to the fittest women on earth (check out @crossfitgames for pictures of the fittest men and teams too!)! We’ll be doing some of the Games workouts in our box this week so be sure to stop by for an epic workout. If you’re new, click the link in our profile or send us a message to set up your own free intro session. Who knows - maybe you’re the next Tia-Clair Toomey! _____ #crossfitgames #crossfitgames2018 #strongwomenlift #womenofcrossfit #thefittestonearth #crossfit #crossfitsabertooth #crossfitfriends #crossfitcommunity #fitness #crossfitisforeverybody #crossfitstrong #yourestrongerthanyouthink #lifteachotherup #encouragement #justkeepgoing #justkeepswimming #pushyourlimits #totalhealth #liftheavyoftenasineveryday #minnesota #minnesotafitness #minneapolis #minneapolisfitness #northeastminneapolis #friendliestgym

A post shared by CrossFit Sabertooth (@crossfitsabertooth) on Aug 5, 2018 at 7:59pm PDT