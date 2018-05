Odavan az internet a kutyamentő kislány Twitteréért

Gideon Kidd jelenlegi életcélja segíteni a kutyákon, és gondozni őket. Minél többön tud segíteni, annál jobb. A kislány 2016-ban blogot is indított, ahol dokumentálni kezdte misszióját, majd később ugyanezt a Twitteren folytatta. Egy hónap alatt több mint negyvenezer követője lett, amiről maga sem álmodott.

Great! I love your milk and ice cream. I’ve even pet a dog of someone who works at your store! I pet Kirra. She has 3 legs and 2 different colored eyes. She was very sweet! 🐶🥛 pic.twitter.com/6H2BUEau75 — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. április 30.

Gideon követői nemcsak az édes, kutyusos képeket lájkolják, hanem a lány bejegyzéseit is szorgosan olvassák. Gideon nagyon komolyan veszi a feladatot, mindegyik ebhez pontos leírást és útmutatást ad, mi pedig csak ámulunk, hogy lehet valaki ilyen elkötelezett már ennyi idősen.

I pet Clementine. She is a 10 week old cocker spaniel puppy. Her mother couldn’t make milk, so she was raised and nursed by a shih tzu who had just given birth. Clementine is cuddly and playful. She likes to play tug of war. She is the 300th dog I’ve pet!! pic.twitter.com/yHnMTmnLbQ — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 14.

I pet Lady. She is a 6 year old rough-coated collie. She is famous and has her own Instagram account: @lady_notlassie. She was born on a farm in Wisconsin. Lady is very sweet and smart. She is a good listener. She will tilt her head and look at you when you talk. pic.twitter.com/tPPE7vHFQW — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 17.

I pet Keisha and Zorro. They are Siberian huskies. They only want to eat human food and try their best to get some. They love to swim and play all day. pic.twitter.com/yduZkLwryd — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 15.

I pet Little Bud. He was also adopted from the @CedarBendHS recently. He is a chihuahua, pug mix. His caregivers call him their “little summer sausage.” pic.twitter.com/5bOCp4MAX8 — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 5.

I pet Snickers. She is a 14 year old golden doodle. Her owner got her for his wife right before his second deployment to Iraq. He wanted Snickers to keep his wife company and watch over her. pic.twitter.com/qhKtQw5cEU — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 5.

I pet Lucy. She is a 4 year old golden retriever who was born on Valentine’s Day. Lucy was a wedding gift from her caregiver’s parents. She is loyal and friendly. pic.twitter.com/KsLO1V21kT — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 16.

I pet Sable. She was a rescue from Oklahoma who was brought to @CedarBendHS and adopted. At first, she was afraid of all people and other animals. But she seemed happy to be pet today! Her caregiver says she is an imp, who takes things and hides them. pic.twitter.com/eWbBd5ygSu — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 15.

I pet Blaine. He is a rescue who was brought to Chicago from Alabama. Blaine was adopted from @onetailatatime . He is a 3 year old rat terrier, hound mix. Blaine likes to run all over the house, but after a long walk he gets lazy and sleeps. pic.twitter.com/nKcMDsR8Jo — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) 2018. május 14.

