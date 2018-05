Ennyi cukor van valójában a jegeskávédban

Small tweaks add up! 🙌 These swaps will not only save your waistline but also your health. The top side is full of processed foods, bad oils & sugar bombs while the bottom side is less processed & lower-calorie to boot. More info below: . Chips ➡️ Popcorn - Popcorn is an easy grab-n-go food and much less processed than chips! That sad handful of 9 chips has 150 cals, 9g fat, 16g carbs & contains sunflower/vegetable oil & fillers, yikes! 3 cups air popped popcorn is only 93 calories & only contains 1 ingredient: popcorn. You can also cook it in a pan with olive oil if you prefer it that way! . Frappuccino ➡️Iced Coffee w/ Coconut Milk - Frappuccinos are sugar bombs! A grande mocha with 2% milk has 61g sugar & 400 calories while an unsweetened iced coffee with coconut milk containers 25 calories & 2g sugar. Now, that’s an easy swap that will save you a ton of calories & sugar! . Burger with bun ➡️ burger lettuce wrap - Save yourself the extra processed carbs when you swap a bun for a lettuce warp. While it’s perfectly ok to treat yourself to a full bun, swapping it out for a lettuce wrap on a regular basis with save you 18g+ carbs! . . . . #cleaneating #healthyfood #fitfood #healthyeating #healthychoices #cleaneats #healthylifestyle #burger #burgerporn #glutenfree #nutrition #paleo #cleanfood #mealprep #protein #hamburger #burgers #healthyliving #eathealthy #coffee #fitnessfood #burgertime #weightloss #instaburger #iifym #lowcarb #healthylife #flexibledieting #instahealth #mealprepsunday

A post shared by Amanda Meixner (@meowmeix) on May 2, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT