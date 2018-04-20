nlc-logo

2018. 04. 20. Tivadar
Szabadidő
Disney szereplőkké változtatta a sztárokat – nem is sejtette mennyire passzolnak majd egymáshoz
Szabadidő
2018. Április 20.

Disney szereplőkké változtatta a sztárokat – nem is sejtette mennyire passzolnak majd egymáshoz

A jakartai photoshopművész Andhika Muksin olyan univerzumot hozott létre, amiben Disney figurák kerülnek a paparazzók kereszttüzébe: ahol Ariel ölelgeti Kit Harringtont és a Hadid lányok helyett Elza és Anna úszik a rivaldafényben.
NLCafé
2018. Április 20.
f Ajánlom

Ahogy a példák mutatják, az ártatlan és kedves mesehősök nagyon is jól passzolnak a képbe, és a rideg valóság – mint mindig – most is szórakoztatóbb.

Forrás: Andikha Muskin Instagram

