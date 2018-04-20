Disney szereplőkké változtatta a sztárokat – nem is sejtette mennyire passzolnak majd egymáshoz
Ahogy a példák mutatják, az ártatlan és kedves mesehősök nagyon is jól passzolnak a képbe, és a rideg valóság – mint mindig – most is szórakoztatóbb.
Teenage Royalties.
Bae and The Beast. #disneybaes Image found on Google Altered and composited by yours truly ❤ Swipe for original picture! This is a collage fan art and done just for fun, not endorsed by Disney, or any party.
Once Upon A Charm. Original image courtesy of @robaleek . Altered and composited by yours truly ❤ This is a collage fan art and done just for fun, not endorsed by Disney, or any party.
#LilyCollins as classic Disney Snow White. Swipe for the before photo! Images found on Google. Stitched and composited by yours truly ❤ This is a collage fan art, not endorsed by Disney.
Arendelle Beauties. Images found on Google, of @gigihadid and @bellahadid . Edited and altered by yours truly ❤ This is a collage fan art, not endorsed by Disney.
Snow-Chella Images found on Google. Stitched and composited by yours truly ❤ This is a collage fanart, not endorsed by Disney.
Forrás: Andikha Muskin Instagram